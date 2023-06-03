5 predictions for Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa's feud vs. The Usos

The WWE Universe erupted last Saturday when Jimmy Uso superkicked Roman Reigns, costing the Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

There appeared to be a reconciliation on SmackDown during Reigns' 1000-day celebration as champion. However, the night ended in heartbreak as Solo Sikoa Samoan Spiked Jimmy Uso at the behest of his Tribal Chief.

We've witnessed a full-fledged implosion of The Bloodline, and the Head of The Table seems hell-bent on teaching his cousins a lesson.

Let's look at five predictions for Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa's feud with The Usos.

#5. Rikishi returns to sort out The Bloodline turmoil only to be ambushed

What will Rikishi have to say about The Bloodline dilemma?

Thus far, The Bloodline implosion saga has been absolute cinema with some top-tier storytelling and powerful emotion. However, in a brilliant maneuver to further escalate the drama, WWE could hopefully have a senior Anoa'i Family enter the fray to reach a reconciliation.

Enter Rikishi, The Usos, and Sikoa's father. A respected Hall of Famer, and honorable member of the Samoan dynasty, he may be one of the few members who could knock some sense into all the parties involved.

However, Reigns is past the point of reconciliation. Thus, The Hall of Famer may be on the receiving end of a heinous assault. This would accomplish two goals – completely turning The Usos babyface, especially a conflicted Jey, against the Tribal Chief and sowing some dissent between Sikoa and Reigns.

As for the latter, WWE may also have The Enforcer participate in the assault, generating enormous heat.

#4. Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jimmy Uso for Undisputed WWE Universal Championship with a Special Guest Referee

The only member fully opposed to a Bloodline implosion is Jey Uso, The Right-Hand Man. The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion was the first to acknowledge, albeit reluctantly, Roman Reigns. However, since then, Jey has been a loyal and committed member, even during all the drama with Sami Zayn.

Jey stood in disarray as Sikoa laid out Jimmy. Furthermore, when his brother superkicked the Tribal Chief, The Right-Hand Man was puzzled and unconvinced. Therefore, he hasn't fully chosen a side yet.

This conflict could boil to a high-stakes bout at Money in the Bank. Roman Reigns could force Jey to become the Special Guest Referee as he battles Jimmy Uso for the Undisputed World Championship.

#3. Roman Reigns expels The Usos from The Bloodline after Money in the Bank

Fans have been calling for this blockbuster.

In the autumn of 2020, Jey Uso refused to acknowledge an arrogant Roman Reigns, who was in his early days as Universal Champion. Upon Jey's loss to Reigns inside Hell in a Cell, the former was forced to acknowledge the latter. However, if he didn't abide, his entire family would be ousted from The Bloodline.

As the Head of The Table, Reigns could put The Usos in a similar situation again. If they lose to him and Sikoa, their families would be expelled from The Bloodline.

We all know that Reigns is unlikely to lose. Thus, such a stipulation will only serve to fuel the drama and add more heat.

#2. Jey Uso challenges Roman Reigns to become the Head of The Table

Acknowledge Jey as your Tribal Chief!

It doesn't take a genius to figure out that The Usos don't like the way Roman Reigns operates. This doesn't mean that they don't love Reigns, but they don't want him to assume the role of the "Head of The Table."

The Right-Hand Man may choose to challenge the Tribal Chief for the highest position in the Anoa'i Family, which currently belongs to Reigns. This would ensure a positive conclusion to The Bloodline saga and keep the dynasty intact, two things the champion has failed to do.

#1. Solo Sikoa betrays the Tribal Chief, leading to a massive face turn

Roman Reigns

The Greatest of All Time.

🏽000 days as the undisputed best in the world!

#AcknowledgeMe #SmackDown Tough times made me the Tribal Chief I am today.The Greatest of All Time.🏽000 days as the undisputed best in the world! Tough times made me the Tribal Chief I am today. The Greatest of All Time. ☝🏽000 days as the undisputed best in the world! #AcknowledgeMe #SmackDown

Although he is universally hated today, the eventual goal is to turn Roman Reigns into a massive babyface. That purpose could be accomplished much sooner with the ongoing storyline.

Instead of portraying Reigns as the villain, WWE could efficiently and smoothly switch the roles. They could have Sikoa betray Reigns at MITB and align with The Usos. To further add to the drama, Paul Heyman could also turn his back on the former Tribal Chief, thus laying the groundwork for Reigns to become a babyface.

