5 Predictions for the Women’s WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series 2025

Survivor Series: WarGames is set to be WWE's next big premium live event in November after Crown Jewel. Over the past few years, it has gained traction for its brutal WarGames Matches. The company books two of its kind every year as an annual tradition. While the show is usually headlined by a Men's WarGames Match, it kicks off with a Women's WarGames showdown.There are high chances that WWE might be planning a Women's WarGames Match for this year as well. In the past, fans have heavily criticized the women's bouts inside the double-caged structure for its lack of build-up. However, this year, exciting things could be waiting for the WWE Universe when it comes to the women's WarGames.Here are five early predictions for the Women's WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series 2025:#5. Team Rhiyo vs. Team Asuka may happen this yearOne of the prominent storylines currently going on in the women's division is between Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY (Rhiyo) and The Kabuki Warriors. The two teams have been on a collision course lately, and they will face each other at Crown Jewel. Considering how the company is building this feud, it is likely to continue for the months to come.There is a possibility that a babyface team led by Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY might take on a heel team led by Asuka in the Women's WarGames Match this year. This storyline has been fascinating fans on RAW, backed by a compelling story. Hence, faction warfare seems plausible at the Survivor Series premium live event this year, as it would add much more depth to this feud.#4. Stephanie Vaquer may join the babyface team at Women's WarGamesStephanie Vaquer is one of the biggest babyfaces currently in the women's division. Her popularity has been growing exponentially since becoming the Women's World Champion last month. It is quite likely that Vaquer will be at the forefront of WWE's upcoming PLEs. As a result, she is expected to compete at this year's Survivor Series, perhaps in the Women's WarGames.A WarGames match would greatly benefit La Primera, as such matches draw massive viewership and provide significant exposure. Moreover, Stephanie Vaquer is a good friend with both IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley, who are expected leaders for the babyface WarGames team. Therefore, there are good chances that The Dark Angel will compete on the babyface side.#3. Becky Lynch may join forces with the heel teamBecky Lynch has been carrying the women's mid-card scene on Monday Night RAW for the past six months. She has been the anchor of the women's division, and WWE is likely to put her in a high-profile match at Survivor Series: WarGames. There were rumors that the Stamford-based promotion might also put AJ Lee in the Women's WarGames match on the babyface team.Big Time Becks' participation in the double-caged steel structure might compel Lee's association as well. There is no doubt that Lynch's involvement would add significant star power to the line-up of the Women's WarGames Match at Survivor Series. Hence, it is highly likely that WWE would want to put the Women's Intercontinental Champion in the high-profile bout in November.#2. Big names could participate in the Women's WarGames MatchThe WarGames Match is traditionally competed between two teams, each having five participants. If Team Rhiyo faces Team Asuka, with Vaquer and Lynch on respective sides, it would still leave a spot for two more participants on each team. Considering the babyfaces on RAW, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria could join forces with Ripley, SKY and Vaquer.The Role Model and The Bird Lady are also involved in a tag team feud with The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. Therefore, there are high chances that Perez and Rodriguez might join the heel team in the Women's WarGames at Survivor Series. This will fill all the spots in both teams, making it a five vs. five faction warfare.#1. Winners of the Women's WarGames Match at Survivor SeriesConsidering that Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY will compete in the Women's WarGames match this year, their team is expected to emerge victorious. The biggest storyline heading into the namesake match could be Ripley and SKY's rivalry with The Kabuki Warriors. Therefore, by giving the babyface team a victory at Survivor Series, the company can put a classic end to their rivalry.Moreover, considering the possibility of Stephanie Vaquer's involvement with the babyfaces, WWE is unlikely to give her team a loss. The company has been protecting La Primera lately. Besides, the babyface teams have been seen emerging victorious in the WarGames Matches in the past few years. Hence, fans can expect the same this year at Survivor Series.