WWE WrestleMania 33: 5 predictions you can bank on for the post-WrestleMania 33 edition of WWE Raw

The post-WrestleMania 33 edition of Raw promises to be every bit as exhilarating as WrestleMania itself.

Could Finn Balor’s return be considered a lock for the post-WrestleMania Raw?

Currently, everyone's sights are set on WWE WrestleMania 33, and rightfully so. Say what you will about the card, but it certainly has the potential to be a phenomenal pay-per-view.

However, as exciting as WrestleMania 33 and NXT TakeOver: Orlando are, the exhilarating festivities don't end with the Show of Shows. The fun continues on the next night's always-unpredictable edition of Raw when virtually anything can happen and surprises are always in store for fans.

This year's epic instalment should be no different, and it's never too early to start placing bets what will happen on that monumental Monday night. Thus, here are five predictions you can bank on for the post-WrestleMania edition of Raw.

#5 Goldberg says goodbye

Goldberg’s last WWE match will likely come at WrestleMania 33.

Goldberg will be defending his Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 33 against Brock Lesnar, though rumours have been running rampant for months that WrestleMania 33 will be his swan song as an active competitor.

When Goldberg originally returned to the company late last year, he was reportedly only around for one match against Lesnar at Survivor Series. Of course, it quickly became clear that he had signed through WrestleMania at the very least once he made short work of Lesnar at the event.

As of now, there is no indication he will be re-signing after WrestleMania 33, which would mean he'll lose the Universal title to his archenemy before calling it a career. The next night on Raw, expect him to bid farewell to the WWE Universe one final time and potentially deliver a scintillating Spear to someone on the way out.