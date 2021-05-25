5 Pro Athletes who want to become WWE Superstars

Despite their achievements in their respective sports, several pro athletes dream of becoming WWE Superstars. The chairman and CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon, has welcomed many pro athletes over the years.

Legends such as Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, and Shaquille O'Neal have all stepped inside the ring. A few athletes have even competed against WWE Superstars throughout the promotion's illustrious history.

Murió el ex boxeador Muhammed Ali a los 74 años de edad, quien también pasó por la WWE.

While some athletes only made guest appearances, others made a full-time jump to WWE. Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle are two such examples, as both of them were champions in their respective sports before they became WWE Superstars.

Rousey and Angle could be role models to five specific pro athletes mentioned in this list, as they also wish to pursue wrestling careers. One of these athletes has tried his luck in WWE before as a guest, while others have yet to fulfill their dreams.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five pro athletes who want to become WWE Superstars.

#5. Boxer Anthony Joshua - Next WWE Superstar?

Anthony Joshua is a multi-time boxing champion and an Olympic gold medalist. However, he is also interested in pursuing a pro wrestling career in WWE.

Although he would not turn his back on boxing for pro wrestling, Joshua would like to test the WWE grounds once his boxing career is over. A few months ago, the Olympic gold medalist said he would like to try his luck in WWE because his idol Muhammad Ali had done the same.

"I'm gonna do WWE because that's what Muhammad Ali done. So I'm gonna do WWE," the British boxer told Alternative Sport.

Muhammad Ali is not the only famous boxer to step inside a WWE ring, as many others have followed throughout the years.

Mike Tyson was involved in a storyline between Stone Cold Steve Austin and D-Generation X leading up to WrestleMania XIV. The Baddest Man on the Planet served as the special enforcer in the WWE Championship match between Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels.

Floyd Mayweather is also another boxer who had the chance to step inside a WWE ring. He was involved in a feud with The Big Show that ended with Mayweather beating the 7ft giant at WrestleMania XXIV via knockout in a No Disqualification match.

Tyson Fury is the latest popular boxer to compete in a WWE ring. Following a brief feud, he defeated Braun Strowman by count-out at Crown Jewel 2019.

If Anthony Joshua is to jump from boxing to WWE, who should be his first opponent?

