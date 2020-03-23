5 pro wrestling moments during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) that were still effective without a crowd

The show must go on and these segments from the WWE and AEW delivered!

The way two major superstars debuted helped make the moment.

Jeremy Bennett FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Brodie Lee's debut (photo credit: AEW)

The pro wrestling world has been put on hold due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus. As they say, the show must go on. Pro wrestling's top two companies, WWE and AEW have forged along with their weekly television series, albeit, without an audience.

For WWE, Monday Night Raw and SmackDown have aired from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida the past two weeks; while All Elite Wrestling's Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. All of the shows aired without access to the public.

Most of the nation is currently urged to stay at home to prevent the spread of the virus; which means a pro wrestling show with no audience is going to be the new normal for the foreseeable future.

This article will take a look at five moments from Monday Night Raw, SmackDown, and Dynamite that were still effective without a sold-out arena to react to the moment.

The moments range from in-ring promos to long-awaited debuts. Continue to take a look at a unique moment from a WWE Hall of Famer.

#5 A beer bash on 3:16 Day

Everyone knew a Stunner was coming for Byron Saxton...

While it is unknown what year it truly originated, every March 16th is known as 3:16 Day in honor of Stone Cold Steve Austin. The WWE announced a 3:16 Day celebration weeks ahead of time on Monday Night Raw but did not foresee the Coronavirus changing the way everyone around the world does things.

Thankfully for the WWE Universe, the celebration would go on as Austin would graciously agree to head to Orlando to slam beers and deliver stunners.

Austin would deliver various decrees going forward for 3:16 Day; while Raw announcer Byron Saxton would give his rating for each one. Everyone around the world knew this was going to end up with Saxton taking a Stunner, including Renee Young.

Advertisement

So stoked for this @ByronSaxton stunner! — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) March 17, 2020

Though the opinions of the segment vary, they did the best they could with the situation provided. There was no doubt that this was an entertaining and fun segment, something the WWE Universe needed.

1 / 5 NEXT