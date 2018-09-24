5 Pro-wrestling power couples of today

a former power couple!

The idea of power couples is nothing new. Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall ruled Hollywood in the 1950s. In the 1960s, it was Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton who made the biggest waves in their industry. If you fast forward to the 1990s, power couples became political with Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Ideally, a married couple presents a united front to the world, taking on all challenges as a team. When these power couples come to be in the world of sports entertainment, they can wield an impressive amount of stroke and influence.

Here are seven real-life pro wrestling power couples of the past and present.

#1 Edge and Beth Pheonix

She is the Glamazon. He's the Rated R Superstar. Together they're a Hall of Fame couple who, though retired, still seem to be around important WWE events all the same.

Beth Pheonix is an early pioneer of the Evolution of Women's Wrestling. When she began her career in the WWE, the term Diva was still used to define in-ring talent. Thanks to Beth's athleticism and charisma, she managed to change people's perceptions of what women's wrestling could be.

Edge has been a part of some of the biggest events in WWE's Attitude Era. Besides being a former world champion, he helped innovate the TLC match and successfully bridged the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression eras.

The couple married in 2016 and have two children.

#2 Macho Man Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth

Though their tumultuous marriage would eventually come to an end, Macho Man and Elizabeth were one of wrestling's biggest power couples of the 1980s.

The mercurial Macho Man could rub his peers the wrong way, but his wife Elizabeth would often play the role of ambassador and smooth over hurt feelings in the locker room. While most women managers and valets of the era wore skimpy clothing, Elizabeth always presented a portrait of class and dignity, complimenting Macho Man's 'savage' and wild ways.

