5 Questions WWE needs to answer on SmackDown

WWE has had an exciting week in the aftermath of the Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales. RAW saw Dominik Mysterio join The Judgment Day and Braun Strowman return among the night's highlights. The red brand did a commendable job of dealing with the fallout from the high-profile event and beginning the buildup to Extreme Rules.

SmackDown tonight will have its own fallout to deal with from both RAW and Clash at the Castle. It will be interesting to see how existing subplots progress and which new storylines are created in the aftermath of a pivotal night at the Principality Stadium. Many of the questions that have been on fans' minds all week will likely get answers on Friday.

Without further ado, let's dive into five of the biggest questions WWE must answer tonight on SmackDown.

#5: Who will replace Pat McAfee on commentary?

Pat will remain a member of the @PatMcAfeeShow approached us about his amazing opportunity with College GameDay. We’d never stand in Pat’s way, as he continues to architect his exceptional career.Pat will remain a member of the @WWE Universe and we look forward to his return. #UpToSomethingSZN .@PatMcAfeeShow approached us about his amazing opportunity with College GameDay. We’d never stand in Pat’s way, as he continues to architect his exceptional career. Pat will remain a member of the @WWE Universe and we look forward to his return. #UpToSomethingSZN

Earlier this week, it was announced that Pat McAfee would be stepping away from SmackDown for the foreseeable future. The NFL legend turned WWE color commentator will be a fixture on ESPN's College Gameday show for a few months before potentially returning to the announce table.

McAfee's energy and rapport with Michael Cole have been one of the show's highlights and will be sorely missed. He has also impressed inside the squared circle during his stellar matches against Austin Theory and Happy Corbin.

The question on everyone's mind is who WWE will replace him for the time being. Initial rumors suggest that Corey Graves will be pulling double duty across brands. However, fans have suggested names such as Mauro Ranallo and Nigel McGuinness, who were fan favorites on NXT and NXT UK, respectively.

We'll just have to wait and see who fills in for McAfee starting this Friday.

#4: Where will Solo Sikoa fit in The Bloodline?

Solo Sikoa made a huge impact in his first main roster appearance at WWE Clash at the Castle. Sikoa shockingly helped Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed Universal Championship by interfering in the latter's match with Drew McIntyre. The Street Champion of the Island then walked out with The Tribal Chief, signaling his alignment with The Bloodline.

Sikoa and his elder brothers, The Usos, are expected to address his actions on SmackDown, potentially defining his role in the faction. Will Sikoa begin a slow build to singles stardom? Will he get an immediate push to the upper midcard? What will become of Honorary Uce Sami Zayn? The Bloodline's appearance on SmackDown will be must-see.

#3: What's in store for newest WWE returnee Braun Strowman?

Braun Strowman made a commandeering return to WWE on Monday Night RAW. The Monster of all Monsters reminded the world of his destructiveness as he took out multiple tag teams to the crowd's roaring approval. After his incredible reintroduction, Strowman informed the world that he would be on SmackDown.

The announcement sparked great speculation over what will unfold when the monster arrives on the blue brand. Will he reignite old hostilities with Roman Reigns? Will he squash some more lower-card talent? Will he do something totally different from anything he has done before? We can't wait to see what's in store for the powerhouse moving forward.

#2: What's next for the unsuccessful challengers from WWE Clash at the Castle?

The Celtic Warrior left it all in the ring at Clash At The Castle

Three SmackDown-based titles were defended at WWE Clash at the Castle. Apart from the Undisputed Universal Championship, both the Intercontinental and SmackDown Women's Championship were up for grabs in Cardiff. All three titles were retained, with Shayna Baszler, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre coming up short despite valiant efforts.

All three challengers were decisively defeated and are unlikely to continue contending in their respective title scenes. The WWE Universe will be extremely intrigued to see how these superstars bounce back from humbling losses. McIntyre and Baszler, in particular, will be eager to recapture their momentum and begin their journeys back to the top of their divisions.

#1: Who are the next challengers for the reigning champions on WWE SmackDown?

Who's next for Liv Morgan?

On the flip side, the victors from Clash at the Castle find themselves with fresh targets on their backs. Liv Morgan, Gunther, and Roman Reigns successfully vanquished their opponents in greatly differing manners, retaining the most prized possessions on SmackDown. As the brand's road to Extreme Rules gets underway, fans will be curious to find out who will step to the titleholders.

Could Charlotte Flair return to face Morgan, who has defeated arguably two of the baddest women on SmackDown? Who will be brave enough to bring the fight to Gunther, who is backed by Imperium once more? With Reigns on a lighter schedule, will he immediately get a new challenger, or will The Usos have to defend the Island of Relevancy? Fans must stay tuned to watch the action unfold.

