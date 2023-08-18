5 rare matches of WWE legend Edge that fans forgot

Edge is one of the most celebrated performers in pro wrestling. In addition to winning multiple world championships, the Hall of Famer has also provided fans with several memorable matches and rivalries.

The Rated-R Superstar's iconic rivalry with John Cena in 2006 helped define the Ruthless Aggression Era. His year-long storyline with The Undertaker in 2007-08 remains one of SmackDown's finest pieces of storytelling.

However, some of his best matches are less well-known. On that note, let's look at 5 rare matches of WWE legend Edge that fans may have forgotten.

#5. Edge and Rey Mysterio vs. Brock Lesnar and Tajiri (SmackDown 2002)

Hardcore wrestling fans are well aware of Edge's long-standing friendship with Rey Mysterio. They formed a tag team in late 2002 with The Master of the 619, and the pair enjoyed considerable success.

In their early days as a tandem, Edge and Mysterio competed in a tournament to determine the inaugural WWE Tag Team Champions. En route to the final, they crossed paths with the unlikely duo of a younger Brock Lesnar and Tajiri.

Lesnar was WWE Champion at the time, thus it was a big deal for him to be participating in the tag division. The match itself was a fun, seven-minute encounter that saw The Rated-R Superstar pin Tajiri for the three-count.

#4. The Rated-R Superstar once battled R-Truth (RAW 2010)

R-Truth once crossed paths with the Rated-R Superstar.

Two veterans of the sport, Edge and R-Truth collided in a thrown-together one-on-one match with deceptively high stakes on the August 24 edition of RAW.

Then WWE Champion, Sheamus, was supposed to hand-pick an opponent for his title that evening, and all potential contenders tried to make their case. The Ultimate Opportunist comfortably defeated Truth before confronting the champion.

Eventually, he found himself in the Six-Pack Elimination Challenge match for Sheamus' title the following month at Night of Champions 2010.

#3. The Hall of Famer battled Jey Uso (SmackDown 2021)

The Rated-R Superstar won the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble match to book a date with Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, at WrestleMania 37. However, there were two major obstacles in his path- Jey Uso and Daniel Bryan.

Edge competed against Jey Uso to determine the Special Guest Enforcer for Reigns vs. Bryan at Fastlane 2021. After a competitive bout, The Ultimate Opportunist defeated The Tribal Chief's Right-Hand Man.

Unfortunately for Edge, he couldn't do a great job as Special Guest Enforcer for he attacked both rivals at Fastlane, and let a second referee determine the winner.

#2. The founder of The Judgment Day faced The Punisher. (RAW 2022)

During his rivalry with AJ Styles in early 2022, Edge embraced a sinister, saint-like character and took Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley under his wing, forming The Judgment Day.

However, after inviting Finn Balor to the group, The Judgment Day brutally assaulted The Hall of Famer and ejected him from the group he created. The Rated-R Superstar returned at SummerSlam 2022 to seek vengeance against his former allies.

His initial target was Priest, the first person he recruited. The two former teammates collided in Toronto last August in a wonderful main event.

The encounter will be remembered for the legend's brilliant Canadian Destroyer in the final moments. This was the last time The Rated-R Superstar competed in his hometown and announced that he would retire here the following year.

#1. Brock Lesnar (c) and Paul Heyman vs. Edge for the WWE Championship (Rebellion 2002)

Most fans are surprised to know that The Beast and The Ultimate Opportunist have never met each other in a one-on-one bout inside the sqaured circle.

The closest thing we got to a one-on-one encounter was at Rebellion 2002 when the Hall of Famer challenged Lesnar and Paul Heyman in a Handicap match for the WWE Title.

Considering Heyman's limited wrestling capacity, most of the ring action occurred between the two veterans. However, Heyman proved decisive in the eventual outcome of the match.

A distraction allowed The Next Big Thing to hit Edge in the mid-section with a steel chair, opening the door for Lesnar to hit an F5 for the win.

Which other Edge matches do you think deserve a spotlight? Sound off in the comments section below.

