WWE WrestleMania 33: 5 rare WrestleMania stats and facts: Part 2

How much do you really know about WrestleMania?

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 22 Mar 2017, 03:06 IST

WrestleMania truly is one of a kind

Hello one and all and welcome back to the five rare WrestleMania stats and facts series as we draw ever closer to the Ultimate Thrill Ride next Sunday - and you know what, we're actually starting to come round to the nickname. Over the years there have been some memorable moments at the showcase of the immortals; however, there are even more that the majority of fans don't even know about.

Whether it's backstage tidbits or in-ring matches that never actually made sense, we're here to run through just a few of the many g facts and figures that sum up the unpredictability of Mania itself. Some of these you may know and some of these you may not, but either way as wrestling fans we all love to delve into the archives and see what we can find.

It's funny really because so many members of the WWE Universe see WrestleMania as a storyline roadblock of sorts - when in reality it's so much more than that. There's a reason why it's so hyped up all year round, and it's because Mania has transformed from being just one wrestling event into being a week-long extravaganza.

So with that being said, sit back and relax as we take a look at five rare WrestleMania stats and facts: part two.