5 Rare WrestleMania stats and facts: Part 1

The showcase of the immortals is almost upon us..

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 14 Mar 2017, 12:21 IST

WrestleMania always throws up some interesting moments

Good morning, afternoon and evening ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the first in a four-part series heading into the showcase of the immortals as we look into a string of rare and interesting stats and facts from the biggest show of the year - WrestleMania. Yes, it's another Mania series - but did you really expect anything less?

After all, we're only a few weeks away.

The excitement is in the air once again as the Citrus Bowl extravaganza is right around the corner with the card beginning to take shape. As is the case with every year, ‘Mania tends to lead people down a path of nostalgia in which they like to reminisce about their favourite moments of years gone by - whether that be shocking returns or fantastic matches.

Whatever the case may be, as wrestling fans, we're always looking for something different in terms of increasing our knowledge. The business is so unique that there are small facts and figures that not a great deal of people know about - even when it comes to the grandest stage of them all.

So brace yourselves, because a few oh these may well shock you. With that said, here are five rare WrestleMania stats and facts - part one.

#1 Yokozuna's records

Yokozuna was underrated

Yokozuna is one of the most influential foreigners in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment, and if you don't believe us then you just need to look at his track record on the grandest stage of them all. The former champion holds a whole host of different accolades ranging from good to bad, and some of them aren't so obvious.

Aside from the Hardcore Championship, Yokozuna is the only wrestler to win and lose the same title at WrestleMania (the ninth edition in case you were wondering). Also, he was involved in a record-breaking four WWF title matches over the course of two ‘Manias and was one-half of the shortest WrestleMania main event in history - against none other than Hulk Hogan himself.

Everyone loves Mondays, right?