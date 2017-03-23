WWE WrestleMania 33: 5 rare WrestleMania stats and facts: Part 3

You won't believe this... well, you might - but just go with it.

23 Mar 2017

Mania always throws up some fun scenarios

Hello one and all, and welcome back to the penultimate part of our journey down memory lane as we continue to gear up for WrestleMania 33.

With just a week and a half remaining until the Orlando spectacular, things really are heating up, with Raw and SmackDown LIVE continuing to pick up the pace with just the go-home shows remaining.

But we're here to look into the past as opposed to the future, with so much to unpackage in terms of old school facts and figures.

Thus far we've spoken about everything from backstage shenanigans to the actual matches themselves, and we're going to be continuing down that unpredictable path as we attempt to separate the odd from the remarkable.

Whether or not this ramps up your excitement for the Citrus Bowl extravaganza is irrelevant, because the important thing is that the WWE Universe appreciates and respects WrestleMania for is for what it is: the biggest event in sports entertainment.

It's taken on a life of its own and there's a reason why people say it's bigger than the Super Bowl - because it is.

With all that being said, let's take a look at five rare WrestleMania stats and facts - part three.

#1 No title changes

WrestleMania 27 was an odd one

One of the major selling points of WrestleMania is that it tends to be the dawning of a new era in one way or another.

Whether that be a heel authority figure being dethroned or a title change, you often expect something big to happen that alters the course of WWE's storytelling in some way. When it comes to the latter of those two options, however, there has been one Mania, in particular, that was severely lacking.

The event in question was WrestleMania 27, which, to this day is the only Mania ever to not feature any title changes. None. At all.

Now obviously not too many titles were on the line, but when both World Championships remain on the same champion as they did going in, it's a bit of a shocker. So take a bow Edge and The Miz, as you broke a pretty long streak.

It's time to play The Game..