5 rare Wrestling figures that will make you a fortune

Thomas Lowson

Much like beanie babies in the 1990s and more recently, Funko POP! Vinyls, simple kids toys can often be collector items for fans and collectors in the future

There's something special about the humble wrestling action figure. For just a few dollars, you can build an entire company of your own, make your own stories, decide your own champions and have wrestling your way.

Most fans will at some point in time, have owned some figures, and whilst they're pretty cheap to buy, if you keep them in good condition, out of direct sunlight and with no missing limbs, can be worth quite a lot of money in the future.

Here are the five rarest wrestling figures, which will make you a fortune.

#5 Ultimate Warrior Limited Edition Exclusives (Value $800-$2,000)

The Warrior has perhaps had the most exclusive of exclusive figures, with his Unmatched Fury figure in America facepaint limited to just 20 figures

As one of the most iconic and colorful superstars in WWE history, it makes sense that there was plenty of figures celebrating the former WWF and Intercontinental Champion.

The Warrior has perhaps had the most exclusive of exclusive figures, with his Unmatched Fury figure in America facepaint limited to just 20 figures.

However, his rarest (and most valuable) figure is his One Warrior Nation figure from Jakks Pacific, of which only 5 were made.

According to rumors, Warrior owned some himself before he passed, and sold one for $800 to a fan, and traded another to a different fan for an undisclosed piece of merch.

A separate report has said that these figures have sold for $2,000 at auction.

