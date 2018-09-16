Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 rare Wrestling figures that will make you a fortune

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
16 Sep 2018

Much like beanie babies in the 1990s and more recently, Funko POP! Vinyls, simple kids toys can often be collector items for fans and collectors in the future.
There's something special about the humble wrestling action figure. For just a few dollars, you can build an entire company of your own, make your own stories, decide your own champions and have wrestling your way.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Most fans will at some point in time, have owned some figures, and whilst they're pretty cheap to buy, if you keep them in good condition, out of direct sunlight and with no missing limbs, can be worth quite a lot of money in the future.

Here are the five rarest wrestling figures, which will make you a fortune.

#5 Ultimate Warrior Limited Edition Exclusives (Value $800-$2,000)

The Warrior has perhaps had the most exclusive of exclusive figures, with his Unmatched Fury figure in America facepaint limited to just 20 figures
As one of the most iconic and colorful superstars in WWE history, it makes sense that there was plenty of figures celebrating the former WWF and Intercontinental Champion.

The Warrior has perhaps had the most exclusive of exclusive figures, with his Unmatched Fury figure in America facepaint limited to just 20 figures.

However, his rarest (and most valuable) figure is his One Warrior Nation figure from Jakks Pacific, of which only 5 were made.

According to rumors, Warrior owned some himself before he passed, and sold one for $800 to a fan, and traded another to a different fan for an undisclosed piece of merch.

A separate report has said that these figures have sold for $2,000 at auction.

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 15-year wrestling fan, and a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys watching movies, reading comics, meeting with friends and terrorizing the city of Tokyo.
