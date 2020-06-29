5 Real life backstage fights in WWE

A female WWE Superstar choked out Matt Hardy during an overseas tour!

Chris Jericho and Brock Lesnar had an altercation in 2016.

A look at some infamous backstage fights and altercations in WWE

Professional wrestling can often be a very competitive business and we have often seen tempers flare and it is no different in WWE. This can sometimes happen while a match is still going on, like Brock Lesnar legitimately punching Braun Strowman in the head after taking an errant knee to the jaw at the WWE Royal Rumble a few years back. In other cases, tensions can boil over to behind the scenes and has in some cases led to backstage fights.

In today's article, we take a look at some of the most infamous backstage fights in WWE as well as a couple of lesser known ones.

#5 Big Show and The Great Khali (at a WWE event in Puerto Rico)

Khali and The Big Show

We start off our list with a backstage altercation between two giants - Big Show and The Great Khali. The incident was described by Chris Jericho in his book “The Best in the World: At What I Have No Idea”.

The incident described by Jericho took place at a WWE show in Puerto Rico. Jericho and Big Show were in the middle of their run as JeriShow at the time and they faced The Undertaker and Great Khali at the said WWE event.

According to Jericho, Khali had been using some of Big Show’s moves including the slap to the chest in the corner on a number of occasions. This rubbed Big Show the wrong way and Jericho went on to describe what happened next:

“'Khali just stole my move,' Show mumbled on the apron, and I knew something was gonna go down. He was mad as hell and wasn’t going to take it anymore. We were in the dressing room after the match, and Show was still fuming, steam practically billowing out of his ears. "

Jericho went on to say that WWE legend Big Show accused Khali of stealing his moves when the latter reached the backstage area. Khali denied this and it led to an altercation in the backstage area. Jericho described what happened next in the WWE locker room:

“A few seconds later, Show threw the first punch, which connected with a loud smack to Khali’s overdeveloped jaw. It rocked him backwards, but he didn’t go down and Khali landed a punch of his own.

With the opening shots fired, the floodgates opened and the two titans began swinging like Tiger Williams. I counted at least five more smacks and cracks as the blows connected with each other’s faces, shoulders, necks and chests.

I had a front-row seat for King Kong vs Godzilla and they were in a fight to death. Nobody in the locker room was too keen to break them up either and besides, how could we? Their fists were as big as my head!

If I tried to intervene, I was going to get swatted away like a biplane trying to shoot Kong off of the Empire State Building. And I wasn’t the only one who felt that way. Cody Rhodes was hanging in the corner as far away from the mess as possible, and even though Kane had the size to intercede, he was wearing only a towel and I’m guessing he didn’t want to get involved in case it fell off and exposed his big red machine.

The battle raged on until finally Show took a wild swing and tripped over a chair, which caused him to crash onto the floor with Khali on top of him. The boys waded in at that point to pry them apart and the fight was over.”

