5 Real-life couple vs couple feuds in WWE

Throughout the history of WWE, there have been many real-life couples on the WWE roster. Being on the road almost the entire year, WWE Superstars don't have enough time to spend outside of it and often get into a relationship with a fellow WWE Superstar.

Now, WWE and Vince McMahon have never shied-down from using its Superstars personal life and relationships in WWE programming to give it a deeper sense of story, trying to blur the lines between kayfabe and reality.

There have been several WWE couples who have been together in a storyline, even teaming up to take on other real-life couples on the roster. In the end, such storylines highly rely on the "sports entertainment" side of the thing, and well, they are pretty fun at times.

Let's take a look at five real-life couple vs couple feuds in WWE. Be sure to comment down and let us know which one was your favorite.

#5 John Cena & Nikki Bella vs The Miz & Maryse

.@mikethemiz & @MaryseMizanin talk a big game, but they’re about to find out that actions speak louder than words TONIGHT at @WrestleMania. pic.twitter.com/2AgWciRyiS — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 2, 2017

In what I'll describe as a highly entertaining feud, John Cena & Nikki Bella vs The Miz & Maryse was one of the greatest couples' rivalries in recent memory. Thanks to the hilarious acts of Miz & Mrs, who gave us several parody vignettes dressed as John Cena and Nikki Bella, mocking their relationship, fans had a great time.

The feud took place on the road to WrestleMania 33, shortly after John Cena lost his 16th World Championship to Bray Wyatt at Elimination Chamber 2017. The Miz and Maryse took shots after shots at both Cena & Bella. From making fun of John Cena's "house rules", to accusing Nikki of using Cena to get to the top of WWE's women's division, to even bringing in the fact that Cena has no intention to marry Nikki, both of them played their heel character to perfection.

This ultimately led to a mixed tag-team-match between the four of them at WrestleMania 33. It was obviously the faces John Cena and Nikki Bella who defeated Miz & Mrs to win the match. But what happened afterward was a massive WrestleMania moment as the Leader of Cenation went on to propose Nikki in the middle of the ring in front of thousands of people and she said yes.

Unfortunately, the couple broke up a year later in April 2018, shortly before they were scheduled to marry. John Cena is currently in a relationship with Shay Shariatzadeh while Nikki Bella is engaged to Russian dancer Artem Chigvintsev. She announced her pregnancy earlier this year.