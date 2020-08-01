5 real-life rivals Vince McMahon welcomed back to WWE with open arms

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has a string of qualities that a successful businessman should possess, and that's a major reason why WWE is a global media giant today. McMahon has worked incredibly hard towards turning WWE into a media conglomerate and has made numerous rivals in the process over the years.

In his quest towards becoming the very best in the business, Vince McMahon had to take a bunch of tough decisions, which didn't sit well with some of his employees.

On the other hand, there were people who themselves did things that resulted in real-life heat with Vince McMahon. Ultimately, Vince put his business at the forefront, as always, and made peace with many of his real-life rivals with whom he once used to have heat.

In this list, we will take a look at five of these people who were welcomed back by Vince McMahon to WWE.

#5 Jeff Jarrett

Back in the 90s, Jeff Jarrett switched between WWE and WCW on several occasions. His 1999 WWE exit was controversial to say the least, as he reportedly 'held Vince McMahon up' for a large amount of money to defend his title at No Mercy 1999 before he made his way to WCW.

Jarrett's contract had expired before No Mercy and he agreed to drop the belt to Chyna for a reported sum of $300,000. When Vince McMahon bought off WCW in 2001, he announced the firing of Jarrett on TV, as millions of fans watched.

Vince McMahon fires Jarrett:

Jarrett went on to revive his career in TNA, a company he created with his father. The WWE Universe couldn't believe when WWE announced in early 2018 that Jarrett was going to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. A year later, WWE hired Jarrett as a backstage producer as well. Despite their beef in real life, Vince McMahon made amends with Jarrett and let bygones be bygones.