5 Real-life WWE couples who were also together on-screen

WWE is predominantly known and preferred for its in-ring aspect of professional wrestling, which involves talented stars such as AJ Styles and Seth Rollins battling it out in the squared-circle to entertain the masses.

The company is also noted for its unique style of entertainment which is implemented in storylines and angles that play out on TV. A lot of it is influenced by real-life occurrences such as romantic relationships which usually lead to a wedding ceremony taking place in the ring.

These ceremonies almost never end without some form of chaos erupting between the couple and a third party, usually played by a babyface, who shows up to crash the wedding before it's finalized.

While many on-screen relationships were initially formed for storyline purposes, some transcended reality by becoming legitimate. There are also cases where actual couples got paired or acknowledged on TV due to the status of their relationship being publicly known.

Here are five real-life WWE couples who were also together on-screen.

#5 Former WWE Champion The Miz and Maryse

Former two-time WWE Champion The Miz and his wife Maryse refer to themselves as the "It Couple" due to their unbreakable bond and strong presence in the entertainment industry. Not only were they both champions in the largest wrestling company in the world, but they also star in their own reality tv show, Miz & Mrs.

The two stars did an awesome job of portraying heels in a convincing manner and it suited their characters perfectly. The Miz and Maryse have been married since 2014 and have two lovely daughters. While Maryse spent the majority of her second tenure in WWE managing her husband, she also competed in several bouts in the company.

Her most notable match took place at WrestleMania 33 where she teamed up with The Miz to take on the team of John Cena and Nikki Bella, who were also a couple at the time, in a losing effort. The It Couple have incredible chemistry and their on-screen pairing works very well.

