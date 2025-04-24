5 reasons why 3-time champion is the perfect Superstar to join Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins

The main event of WrestleMania 41: Night One saw Paul Heyman betray both CM Punk and Roman Reigns to join Seth Rollins in one of the most appalling moments in recent memory. However, the villainous duo was just getting started.

On the RAW After WrestleMania 41, Punk and Reigns wanted to avenge their loss and came down to attack the newly-formed duo. Although Heyman took a Superman punch, the Hall of Famer got the last laugh as Bron Breakker bulldozed through The Best in The World and The Tribal Chief, shaking hands with Heyman and Rollins.

However, the Wiseman may not be done recruiting new members into his faction. A 3-time champion, Austin Theory, could join the team as Heyman looks to take over WWE.

Here, we delve into five reasons why Theory should sell his soul to Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins.

#5. CM Punk humiliated Grayson Waller and Austin Theory several weeks ago

Austin Theory needs a strong motive to join Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins. Coincidentally, all three men have an issue with CM Punk. Rollins' issues with Punk are well-documented, and Heyman ended his friendship with the Chicago native at WrestleMania.

In a RAW exclusive several weeks ago, Punk and Bert Kreischer, an American comedian, embarrassed A-Town Down Under on TV. The humiliation gives Theory a motive to join Heyman and Rollins with the common goal of finishing The Straight-Edge Superstar.

By the same logic, Grayson Waller should also shake hands with the Wiseman and The Visionary to take down Punk.

#4. Roman Reigns has insulted Austin Theory in the past

Austin Theory has some history with Roman Reigns, too. In the summer of 2022, Theory was Mr. Money in The Bank, and he confronted Reigns, the WWE Universal Champion, days before SummerSlam 2022.

Unfortunately, the segment didn't end well for A-Town Down. The Tribal Chief mocked Theory's relationship with Vince McMahon, reminding the youngster that his "daddy wasn't here anymore."

Therefore, the former US Champion has his own reasons for going after Roman Reigns as well, another common rival to Theory, Paul Heyman, and Seth Rollins. However, in this case, it would makes sense for Theory to make the transition without Grayson Waller.

#3. Seth Rollins and Austin Theory were part of a faction in the pandemic era

Most fans would probably recall Seth Rollins' feud with Austin Theory over the US Championship in the late 2022 to early 2023 period. However, the two men were also briefly stablemates in the pandemic era.

This was when Rollins was WWE's Monday Night Messiah. Buddy Murphy was already his disciple and AOP were initially his henchmen, but they disappeared during the pandemic era. Nonetheless, The Messiah enlisted Austin Theory into his group in May 2020.

However, the angle didn't last long as Theory randomly disappeared without a proper explanation a month later. This brief alliance shows that Rollins and Theory can co-exist as a single unit, and Paul Heyman could look to revive this forgotten relationship.

#2. Theory needs to break away from Grayson Waller

A-Town Down Under needs to split; the talented and entertaining duo of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller started strong, winning the SmackDown Tag Team Titles (later became the WWE Tag Team Championships) at WrestleMania XL.

Since losing the Tag Titles, the tandem has faltered. They have been relegated to comedic enhancement talents, as Waller and Theory have lost momentum. A run on NXT couldn't turn their fortunes around, and a split is inevitable.

Waller has behaved selfishly and been inconsiderate to his partner several times. Thus, it makes sense for Theory to break away from Waller for greener pastures.

#1. Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins could bring the best out of Austin Theory

Most "Paul Heyman Guys" have gone on to become major Superstars with the support of the cunning Hall of Famer. Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns are some of Heyman's biggest successes.

Seth Rollins will certainly benefit from his new friendship with The Wiseman. However, Heyman should elevate younger talent as well. He has already enlisted Bron Breakker, but The Father of ECW should take Austin Theory under his wing too.

Theory is 27 and has his whole career ahead of him. With Paul Heyman by his side and Seth Rollins watching over him, he could do wonders.

