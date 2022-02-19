5 reasons why AJ Styles vs. Edge should happen at WWE WrestleMania 38

Edge made his miraculous WWE return at Royal Rumble 2020. Since then, The Rated-R Superstar has been a part of many unexpected dream matches we never thought we would ever see.

However, there's one "phenomenal" superstar Edge hasn't faced yet: AJ Styles.

Edge and Styles have been in the wrestling business for more than two decades. Despite that, the two seasoned veterans never got the chance to compete against each other in a singles match.

In this article, let's look at five reasons why WWE should book AJ Styles vs. Edge at WrestleMania 38.

#5. AJ Styles has been demanding a match against Edge for years

Edge vs. AJ Styles has been a dream match waiting to happen for a long time. The Phenomenal One has expressed his desire to share the ring with The Ultimate Opportunist on several occasions.

In his recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Styles talked about how "desperate" he is to lock horns with Edge. He wants to begin a rivalry with the Rated-R Superstar as soon as possible, knowing that their careers might come to a close shortly.

WrestleMania 38 would be the perfect event for this match to take place. There's still plenty of time left until we get to the Show of Shows, meaning that WWE can easily build up this much-awaited contest.

