5 Reasons why Aalyah Mysterio approached Murphy on RAW

Aalyah Mysterio has shared the spotlight with her family members over recent weeks, garnering the attention of the WWE Universe. The Mysterio family joined forces to take down WWE Superstar Murphy just a week ago, but in the latest installment of the RAW, the youngest Mysterio showed compassion for the disciple.

Murphy has been in hot water with The Monday Night Messiah over the past few weeks. Every time the former Cruiserweight Champion tries to help, it seems to go wrong.

Last night on RAW was another example of Murphy's best intentions going awry. The disciple was told to stay away from ringside but came down to help Seth Rollins, handing him a kendo stick, which was later used by Dominik Mysterio. Later in the match, Murphy inadvertently hit Rollins with the cage door in an attempt to thwart Dominik's comeback attempt.

This led to another beat down before Rollins walked off and left Murphy on the floor, where he was approached by Aalyah Mysterio. Could this be leading to something much bigger for the youngest member of the Mysterio family?

#5. Does Aalyah Mysterio want to join The Monday Night Messiah?

Whilst it would be a huge swerve, there is always the possibility that Aalyah doesn't want to be on the good side anymore. The WWE Universe doesn't know a lot about the 19-year-old, other than being present brother's corner several times and watching him lose to Seth Rollins.

Last night could have been the turning point for Aalyah Mysterio when she saw Dominik receive two curb stomps from The Monday Night Messiah. Perhaps Aalyah Mysterio is smart enough to know that Murphy is the weak link in the partnership and that if she wants to get to Rollins then she should go through him.

Maybe Aalyah Mysterio wants to turn heel already and wants to help the man who has been making her father and brother's life hell for the past few months, or this is her way in so that she can exact her own revenge.