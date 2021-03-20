5 reasons why Batista deserves to be in the WWE Hall of Fame

Dave Batista has had a legendary WWE career. He signed with WWE in 1999 and was a full-time superstar for over ten years. The Animal left the company in 2010 to pursue an acting career but returned briefly in late 2013 and again in 2018.

During his stints, Batista won multiple world championships, The Royal Rumble twice, and headlined Wrestlemania 21. All these impressive accomplishments equal a hall of fame-worthy career.

Let's take a deeper look into 5 reasons why Dave Batista is being inducted into this year's Hall of Fame class and deserves it.

#5 Batista won the Royal Rumble twice

Batista has won the Royal Rumble twice

Only seven WWE superstars have won The Royal Rumble more thaa once. Shawn Michaels, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, Edge, John Cena, Randy Orton, and Batista. Over half of these superstars are already in the WWE Hall of Fame and it's almost certain that the others will follow.

Batista won The Royal Rumble for the first time in 2005. Fellow member of Evolution Triple H asked him not to enter the rumble. He wanted Batista to focus on helping him remain World Heavyweight Champion.

Batista ignored Triple H and entered the rumble at number 28. He eliminated Snitsky, Edge, and Christian. After going over the top rope and hitting the floor at the same time as John Cena, Vince McMahon ordered the match to restart. Batista quickly eliminated Cena to win The 2005 Royal Rumble.

After recently returning to WWE, Batista entered the 2014 Royal Rumble at number 28 again. He eliminated Erick Rowan, Ryback, and Alberto Del Rio before throwing Roman Reigns over the top rope to win the rumble for the second time.

1 / 5 NEXT