5 reasons Bayley was the MVP of the pandemic era

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley was one of the key players during WWE's pandemic era. The Role Model had already surprised fans when she turned heel in 2019. Unexpectedly, she made it work and ended up being one of the best characters the company has.

Along with her in-ring talent, Bayley showed a different side: an arrogant, self-entitled Bayley who was tired of being the division's doormat. She was always the one to be betrayed and was even looked at by some as the lesser of the Four Horsewomen.

But over the past few years, Bayley has been one of the best WWE Superstars. It can be argued that she was the Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the company during a pretty rough period.

BREAKING NEWS: @itsBayleyWWE has suffered an injury while training and will be out approximately nine months.



A replacement for her match against @BiancaBelairWWE at #MITB will be announced tonight on #SmackDown.https://t.co/qLsf8KTHNp — WWE (@WWE) July 9, 2021

In fact, that's what we're here to do today. It's time to give Bayley the respect she's earned, especially after news of her injury broke earlier today. We'll be without her for nine months, so let's see just what we'll be missing.

#5 Bayley presents Ding Dong, Hello!

WWE has a handful of in-universe talk shows: Ding Dong, Hello!, MizTV, and Supernova Sessions.

But Bayley took it to the next level. What started off as a corny catchphrase during her time with Sasha Banks is now a weekly segment on SmackDown. After being ousted from the SmackDown Women's Title picture, Bayley began to take up screen time with her own talk show, Ding Dong, Hello!

The first episode featured the now women's champion Bianca Belair, the woman Bayley was supposed to face at Money in the Bank. It would also bring about a series of challenges for the two to take part in, with Bayley trying to prove herself to be a better athlete than Belair.

Ding Dong, Hello! has been great entertainment over the past seven months. One of the highlights was when Bayley interviewed her friend Seth Rollins last month. The duo were busy bragging about their accomplishments when someone knocked on the door. Rollins answered it, and all hell broke loose as Cesaro attacked him to ruin the set, something Bayley never let him forget.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Vishal Kataria