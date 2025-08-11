5 Reasons why beloved babyface LA Knight could attack CM Punk on RAW: his first potential heel turn in 2 years!

LA Knight has been one of the biggest babyfaces in WWE for the past two years. He has become a fan favorite star around the globe. This support has helped him capture the United States Championship and build his reputation as a top star in the company. However, The Defiant One has yet to become a world champion in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

The Megastar might decide to turn heel on Monday Night RAW. A heel turn has propelled the careers of countless superstars in the past. Knight is currently entwined in a feud with Seth Rollins, which also involves another fan-favorite star, CM Punk. With both superstars in the mix, The Defiant One might attack Punk on RAW to kick off his heel turn after two years.

Here are five reasons why LA Knight can turn heel by attacking CM Punk on RAW:

#5. CM Punk became a roadblock in his path

The Megastar faced Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW last week. LA Knight was thriving throughout the battle, and he was closer than ever to capturing the coveted title. However, CM Punk interrupted the match by ambushing Seth Rollins, which forced the referee to end the bout in a disqualification.

Punk inadvertently cost Knight his World Heavyweight Championship opportunity. Therefore, The Defiant One may be blazing with fury, looking for revenge. He has a very good reason to attack The Second City Saint on RAW. LA Knight could vent out his frustration over being robbed of his world title opportunity, causing him to turn on Punk.

#4. Jealousy over CM Punk's spotlight

CM Punk is one of the biggest fan favorites in WWE. His presence carries the potential to overshadow any other superstar, including LA Knight. While fans admire The Defiant One, their affection for Punk arguably always surpasses it. This could spark a sense of jealousy in Knight, which could lead him to attack the 46-year-old.

Moreover, where other stars on the roster have to climb the ladder of success to gain one single big-time opportunity, CM Punk has remained in top storylines since his return to WWE in 2023. This could spark a sense of anguish and bitterness in LA Knight, enough to make him revolt against The Second City Saint by turning heel.

#3. Desire for a career-defining feud in WWE

While LA Knight has been a part of some incredible moments in the past two years, he has yet to have a memorable feud. The Megastar has reached a point in his run where he needs a career-defining feud in the company. Considering the popularity and status of CM Punk, The Defiant One could target him to have a blockbuster rivalry.

Besides, Knight has been somewhat lost in the shuffle and is in desperate need of a breakthrough. Although WWE booked him in a feud with Seth Rollins last month, it did not work out well following the rigged injury of The Visionary. Therefore, Triple H could push the former United States Champion in a feud with CM Punk to give him a major spotlight in his career.

#2. Frustration with his current situation

LA Knight has been working on SmackDown for the past year, delivering some great feuds. Although he became the United States Champion once, nothing significant happened after his title run. It wouldn't be wrong to say that he is currently being used as a second fiddle in the feud involving Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and The Vision.

It is certainly frustrating for any superstar who has been craving the spotlight, trying to be the central figure. Unable to come out of the same situation, LA Knight could vent out his frustration over The Best in the World in a brutal attack. He could shed his babyface character and turn more ruthless, attacking Punk to carve his own path to the top.

#1. To win the World Heavyweight Championship

LA Knight has been a babyface in WWE for a long time. Although he has gained massive support from fans, the 42-year-old has failed to become a world champion. This could make him realize that being a good guy wouldn't allow him to live his dream of becoming a world champion in the company. The desire for the big gold could push him to embrace his dark side.

As a result, he could turn heel by attacking CM Punk, who is also in the title race. The former United States Champion may convince himself that he has achieved nothing as a babyface. Therefore, it may be time to finally turn heel and act for himself and go after the World Heavyweight Championship. Hence, Punk could be his first victim in his mission.

