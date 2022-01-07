5 reasons why Bianca Belair should enter the WWE RAW Women's Title picture against Becky Lynch 

On the January 3, 2022 episode of WWE RAW, Bianca Belair made her presence felt to kickstart the new year. She seemingly inserted herself into the middle of the current women's championship feud between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan.

The Man defeated Liv Morgan to retain her RAW Women's Title on Day 1 pay-per-view, but it appears their war is far from over. The EST of WWE, on the other hand, has been feuding with Doudrop, which she is now ready to put behind her.

On RAW, the trio of Lynch, Morgan, and Belair had an exchange in the middle of the ring, resulting in a brawl. The Man came out on top by delivering a Manhandle Slam to The EST.

Moving forward, the situation leaves many possibilities open. Does Liv Morgan deserve another opportunity? Should both Morgan and Belair face Lynch in a triple threat match? Should Bianca get a one-on-one match?

That being said, here are five reasons why Bianca Belair should enter the WWE RAW Women's Title picture against Becky Lynch.

#5 Bianca Belair still needs to exact revenge on Becky Lynch

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “That whole day was so chaotic. Everything was so last minute.”



“I was champion & then to lose my title in 26 seconds, it’s a hard blow, especially because I feel like I was just getting started & it got snatched away so quickly.”



- Bianca Belair on Summerslam

(via Cheap Heat) “That whole day was so chaotic. Everything was so last minute.”“I was champion & then to lose my title in 26 seconds, it’s a hard blow, especially because I feel like I was just getting started & it got snatched away so quickly.”- Bianca Belair on Summerslam(via Cheap Heat) https://t.co/Vgv1BoMGys

Bianca Belair had an incredible first half of 2021. She won the Women's Royal Rumble match and went onto main event night one of WrestleMania 37. She defeated Sasha Banks to become the SmackDown Women's Champion for the first time.

When the summer arrived, things changed. At SummerSlam in August, Bianca lost her SmackDown Women's Title to a returning Becky Lynch. She defeated The EST in just 26 seconds to stun the WWE Universe.

Bianca immediately received her rematch at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view, where the match ended in a no contest. Sasha Banks also made an appearance, denying The EST the opportunity to re-capture her title.

Belair had to wait until after the 2021 WWE Draft to get her hands on Becky Lynch again. Both superstars were drafted RAW, and the latter became the RAW Women's Champion after trading titles with Charlotte Flair, who went to the blue brand.

✨Monique✨ @queenmonique_19 Bianca Belair should get her rematch for the WWE Raw Women's Championship at wrestlemania against Becky Lynch Bianca Belair should get her rematch for the WWE Raw Women's Championship at wrestlemania against Becky Lynch https://t.co/Y63g2lbByB

On November 1, 2021, The Man controversially defeated Belair. As Lynch was lifted for the KOD, she ripped off the top turnbuckle. This distracted Bianca and the referee, which allowed Becky to push her opponent into the exposed steel.

Ultimately, Bianca Belair deserves a one-on-one opportunity against Becky Lynch. Their contests have not ended fairly, and maybe a gimmick match needs to be introduced to determine a rightful winner. Either way, somewhere down the line, The EST will get her revenge.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy