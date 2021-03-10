5 reasons Bobby Lashley should remain WWE Champion after WrestleMania

Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship victory over The Miz last week on Monday Night RAW was long overdue. At 44 years old, many within the WWE Universe wondered whether The Almighty's opportunity to win WWE's most prestigious prize had passed him by.

Fortunately, that was not the case, as Bobby Lashley dominated The Miz and captured his first WWE Championship.

Because WWE is currently on the road to WrestleMania, it seems like Lashley will walk into the Showcase of the Immortals as the WWE Champion.

Earmarked for a potential WWE Championship showdown against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania, some are concerned that Lashley's first WWE Championship reign could be a short one. But it might be in WWE's best interest for Lashley to retain the WWE Championship at the biggest show of the year.

Here's a look at five reasons why Bobby Lashley should remain the WWE Champion after WrestleMania.

#5 Bobby Lashley meets WWE Monday Night RAW's need for a top heel

Bobby Lashley is arguably the top heel on Monday Night RAW right now

Because he holds the WWE Championship, Bobby Lashley is the premier heel Superstar on Monday Night RAW right now. As a result, a match against the top babyface on RAW, Drew McIntyre would make logical sense.

If McIntyre faces Lashley for the title at WrestleMania, many fans expect McIntyre to leave the show as the WWE Champion.

But if he wins, McIntyre wouldn't have many fresh contenders. The list of main event male heels on the red brand is fairly thin right now. Other heels that could possibly step into the main event picture on RAW include Sheamus, Randy Orton and The Miz. Unfortunately, McIntyre has already faced all of those names.

Monday Night RAW is in desperate need of outstanding main event heels who can compete for the WWE Championship. If Lashley loses the WWE Championship so quickly after he won it, this setback could do irreversible damage to his perception as a main event heel on RAW.

WWE can't afford to hamstring Lashley's status like that. "The Almighty" should retain the WWE Championship at WrestleMania so he can remain RAW's dominant heel champion for a few months.

