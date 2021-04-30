5 reasons Bobby Lashley should retain the WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash

WWE announced this past week on Monday Night RAW that Bobby Lashley will defend the WWE Championship in a triple threat match against Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman at WrestleMania Backlash in May.

Previously, it had been announced that Bobby Lashley would defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre in a WrestleMania 37 rematch at WrestleMania Backlash. This was after McIntyre defeated Randy Orton and Braun Strowman on the post-WrestleMania 37 edition of Monday Night RAW to become the number one contender for the WWE Championship.

However, that all changed this past week on RAW. Braun Strowman defeated Drew McIntyre, with the stipulation being that if The Monster Among Men defeated The Scottish Warrior, he would be added to the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash.

Now that he is defending his championship in a triple threat match in which his odds of retaining the title are reduced, many within the WWE Universe are questioning if Bobby Lashley is set to lose the WWE Championship at the event.

Let's take a closer look at five reasons why Bobby Lashley should retain the WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash.

#5 Bobby Lashley is the best thing right now on WWE Monday Night RAW

Bobby Lashley won the WWE Championship on Monday Night RAW in March by defeating The Miz

In recent memory, Monday Night RAW has been lambasted by critics on social media and members of the WWE Universe.

Advertisement

The criticism directed at Monday Night RAW is arguably justified. Many fans criticize the storylines that lack any degree of logic, the numerous recaps and video packages played throughout the broadcast and the show's excessive run time of three hours on the USA Network.

However, a recent bright spot for the red brand has been the rise of Bobby Lashley as the WWE Champion. Under the guidance of MVP as his manager, Lashley has been transformed from a WWE Superstar who was involved in an affair angle with Lana and Rusev to The All Mighty WWE Champion in just a matter of months.

This has led Bobby Lashley to arguably become the best thing on Monday Night RAW right now. It would be counter-productive to half the momentum of Lashley and put a stop to the best thing on what is considered by many to be a poor show right now. Lashley should retain the WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash as he provides RAW with the potential to once again become a great show.

1 / 5 NEXT