5 Reasons why Bobby Lashley won the United States Championship at WWE Payback

At WWE Payback, Apollo Crews put his US Title up against another member of The Hurt Business. Sadly for Crews, it was the Unstoppable Bobby Lashley who emerged victorious at the end of the night. Though Crews put up a good fight, he couldn't avoid the Full Lashley.

On this night, Bobby Lashley captured the WWE United States Championship, the first title he'd won in his first run with the company over a decade ago. It was an important win, not only for him but for The Hurt Business, as they've been chasing the title for quite a while.

Why did WWE decide to make this switch tonight? Well, it all starts with Bobby Lashley's character change over the past several months.

#5 Bobby Lashley needed some WWE gold following his reset this summer

Let's be honest, shall we? Until May, Bobby Lashley was not being used to his full potential. WWE brought him in and immediately neutered him. His finisher was a stalling suplex. His first feud involved men dressing up like his sisters. He spent the majority of his time in the Intercontinental Title picture.

There was a lot that went wrong with Bobby Lashley in his second WWE run. However, one thing that the company did that began printing money immediately was putting him with MVP. The Hurt Business has put life back into Bobby Lashley, making him the unstoppable powerhouse that fans knew he could be.

His feud with Drew McIntyre was great because of this, and we got to relive their incredible IMPACT Wrestling feud a few years ago. Unfortunately, Lashley failed to win the WWE Championship. There was a silver lining, though, as we finally ended the Lashley/Lana story which was not well-received by the fans.

Lashley continued to dominate the RAW roster along with The Hurt Business. Still, he needed to pick up some gold. The 24/7 Championship is beneath him. Drew McIntyre is currently in a feud with Randy Orton. It only makes sense to put the US Title around his waist.