5 Reasons why Bobby Lashley won the WWE Championship

'The Almighty' Bobby Lashley is the new WWE Champion as he defeated The Miz in the main event of Monday Night RAW tonight. With that, The Miz's second WWE title reign ended a little over a week after winning it at WWE Elimination Chamber 2021.

The night however was filled with a lot of drama as The Miz tried to get himself out of this match in every possible way. At first, he made the excuse of having cramps and being unable to compete tonight. Later, when the match between Bobby Lashley and The Miz started, The A-Lister ran out of the ring and got himself counted out to retain the WWE title.

However, his luck ran out as Shane McMahon announced that if The Miz does not compete tonight, he will strip him of the title and award it to Bobby Lashley. With no choice left, The Miz had to defend his title in the main event, and to make things worse, Shane McMahon made it a lumberjack match. Ultimately, Bobby Lashley dominated The Miz and made him tap out to the Hurt Lock.

Let's take a look at five reasons why Bobby Lashley won the WWE Championship. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and reactions to the same.

#5 Bobby Lashley has never held the WWE Championship in his career

Bobby Lashley has been one of the most dominant WWE Superstars throughout his time in the company, except for the short time when he was paired up with Lana. He has won the Intercontinental and the United States Championships but surprisingly, has never held the WWE Championship ever.

For someone of his caliber, Bobby Lashley winning the WWE title was long overdue and it finally happened on Monday Night RAW tonight. The Almighty Era has begun and the WWE Universe can't wait to witness what Bobby Lashley brings to the show as the WWE Champion.