5 Reasons why Brock Lesnar should challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37

WWE Universe has been clamoring for a match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley for years now. Following the events of last night, there may not be a better time for WWE to pull the trigger on this dream match.

On RAW last night, Bobby Lashley defeated The Miz to win his first WWE Championship. The era of The Almighty has begun, and things are looking good for Lashley on the Road to WrestleMania 37.

Bobby Lashley has been one of the most dominant WWE Superstars of the past year or so. He has put down Superstars one after the other on RAW and has finally bagged a well-deserved WWE Championship victory. Now, assuming that Bobby Lashley heads into WrestleMania as the WWE Champion, this list will focus on five reasons why Brock Lesnar should come back and challenge Bobby Lashley for the title at The Show of Shows.

#5 Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley is dubbed by fans as a legit dream match

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley is a dream match in the fans' eyes

Brock Lesnar parted ways with WWE on a sour note in March 2004, immediately after his loss to Goldberg at WrestleMania XX. More than a year after Brock Lesnar's departure, Bobby Lashley made his way to SmackDown and soon became one of the most dominant entities in all of WWE. Lashley would leave WWE in early 2008. Brock Lesnar came back to WWE in 2012, while Lashley did in 2018.

For around two years, WWE had the opportunity to have these two legit fighters face off in the ring, but fans never got to witness the same.

It’s Go time!! I see lesnar comming back at fast line and challenging lashley for the title at WM and we have our dream match complete #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/q9Kc2XsGoY — Cameron (@thecarolinakid8) March 2, 2021

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have both done incredibly well for themselves in both WWE and MMA and are two terrifying behemoths. With WWE always keeping the duo apart, this match has become one of the biggest dream contests. If WWE manages to bring back Brock Lesnar for a short run, this match makes the most sense, as both these Superstars aren't getting any younger.