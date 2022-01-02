5 Reasons why Brock Lesnar is your new WWE Champion 

Brock Lesnar is your reigning, defending, undisputed WWE Champion. Something nobody expected as recently as 24 hours ago.

Fans came into the pay-per-view expecting the culmination of a major feud between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. The build to the climax had been exciting and the payoff was certain to be quite the slugfest. And then at the very last minute, Roman Reigns bowed out of the event owing to COVID-19.

Brock Lesnar entered the fray and took on four of RAW's topmost stars namely Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Big E, and Bobby Lashley. Yes, the Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar match happened, in a more underwhelming way than we ever imagined.

So, with that said, here are five reasons why Brock Lesnar was chosen to defeat Big E in this particular clash. Feel free to share your thoughts and views in the comments below. Why do you think The Beast Incarnate has been conferred with the WWE Championship?

#5 Was Paul Heyman pulling the strings for Brock Lesnar all along?

Shout out to Kartik Arry, Content Specialist at SK Wrestling for this theory. Paul Heyman said he has been keeping Roman Reigns safe from Brock Lesnar. Is that why he went out of his way to ensure that The Beast Incarnate had a shot at the other title so that he kept his meaty paws off his Tribal Chief?

Paul Heyman claimed to be loyal to Roman Reigns, and this could be a strange way for the Special Counsel to showcase his commitment.

When Roman Reigns is ready to return to the roster again, Paul Heyman could bring this up as a sign of his devotion. The fact that he ensured that Brock Lesnar was removed from the Universal Title picture.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Alan John