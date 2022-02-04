5 reasons Brock Lesnar shouldn't enter the WWE Elimination Chamber

The last few days have been a roller coaster for Brock Lesnar.

After an unexpected betrayal cost him the WWE Championship, a livid Beast Incarnate entered the Royal Rumble at number 30. He quickly ran through all the remaining participants to secure his place in the main event of WrestleMania 38.

The following night on RAW, Lesnar announced that he would battle Roman Reigns at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Intending to face Reigns in a title vs. title match, Brock challenged Bobby Lashley to a WWE Championship rematch.

Adam Pearce then announced that The Almighty would defend his WWE title in the Elimination Chamber against five other challengers, including Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar winning his first ever Chamber match might seem exciting, but it may not be the best idea. The Beast getting a WWE title shot just months before WrestleMania could lead to some serious repercussions.

In this article, let's look at five reasons Brock Lesnar shouldn't enter the Elimination Chamber.

#5. Brock Lesnar cannot win at the Elimination Chamber, nor can he lose

In our most recent Best and Worst of RAW article, Sportskeeda's own Divesh Merani broke down the problems of The Beast competing in the Elimination Chamber.

If Brock Lesnar comes out victorious, it would be the third time that the WWE title will change hands in less than two months. Moreover, it would make Lashley's win at the Royal Rumble pointless, further diminishing his credibility as a main event star.

If Lesnar fails to capture the WWE Championship, however, it would be his third loss in five months. For a superstar who works as an attraction and rarely loses, another defeat for The Conqueror could negatively affect his character.

Also, can WWE afford a Brock Lesnar defeat mere weeks before he faces Roman Reigns at WrestleMania?

