5 Reasons why Charlotte Flair returned at TLC 2020 and won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Asuka

TLC 2020 saw the return of Charlotte Flair as she was revealed as the mystery partner of RAW Women's Champion Asuka in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. It was Lana who was originally supposed to team-up with Asuka tonight but following a storyline injury, she was taken out of the match.

It is safe to say that Charlotte Flair surely hasn't missed a beat during her time off. After a fast-paced match at TLC 2020, she pinned Shayna Baszler to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Asuka.

Let's take a look at five reasons why Charlotte Flair returned at TLC 2020. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and reactions to the same and also, bow down to The Queen.

#5 Charlotte Flair is one of WWE's answers for declining ratings

One of the biggest talking points since last week has been the record-low viewership of WWE's flagship show, Monday Night RAW. This led to reports that WWE is planning to unleash some big moves to get them back on track, and the return of Charlotte Flair could very well be one of the answers for declining ratings.

The record 12-time women's champion, Charlotte Flair has been out of action for nearly six months due to her cosmetic surgery and it is safe to say that the RAW Women's division certainly missed a star like her. With the return of Charlotte Flair, she can now lead the division alongside the RAW Women's Champion Asuka.

There were a lot of speculations as to why WWE decided to remove Lana from the match at the last minute in such a manner, but with Charlotte Flair's return tonight, the answer is pretty clear. Though it will be interesting to see what happens when Lana returns in a few weeks.