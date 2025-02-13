5 reasons why CM Punk should face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41

With Jey Uso selecting Gunther as his opponent for WrestleMania 41, Cody Rhodes will face the winner of the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber match.

Drew McIntyre won last year's contest and qualified for this year's Chamber too. CM Punk and Logan Paul won matches for spots. After coming up short at the Royal Rumble, John Cena put himself into the Chamber match.

A few names stick out as frontrunners within the current field of competitors. CM Punk should win the Elimination Chamber match and face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 for the next five reasons.

#5. It's already been teased a few times

One huge reason why CM Punk should face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 is because of the teases over the last two years. Before each Royal Rumble, the two huge stars had promo battles.

Rhodes won the 2024 Rumble, last eliminating The Best in the World. Before this year‘s match, the two had a showdown, with Punk promising they'd face off at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Since the match has already been teased a few times, and it's one of the few blockbuster pairings available this year, officials should follow through with the match at WrestleMania 41.

#4. Strong cases against other Elimination Chamber competitors

Logan Paul doesn't do much to earn title shots and shouldn't get one at WrestleMania 41 (Image Credit: WWE.com)

With the field for the Elimination Chamber nearly full, cases can be made against each performer winning. Logan Paul is a great talent but shouldn't be challenging for a major title again, especially not at WrestleMania.

He may be popular on social media, but full-time wrestlers and people who have paid their dues deserve prime spots. Drew McIntyre won last year's match as well as prior Chamber contests.

Whoever wins between Damian Priest, Braun Strowman, and Jacob Fatu probably won't win the match. John Cena should come up short again. The grind to finally obtain a title shot should continue past WrestleMania 41.

Obtaining it in his second attempt would be too soon. Seth Rollins, should he beat Finn Balor, is the only other winner that makes sense. He has a built-in feud with Rhodes. Punk hasn't challenged for either title and is a top-three promo.

#3. It's a main event-worthy match to close WrestleMania 41

The American Nightmare replaced both Roman Reigns and John Cena as the face of WWE. Since he knocked off the previous golden boy, he should get the honor of closing WrestleMania 41. Jey Uso and Gunther do have a history from last year.

However, it is very similar to Kofimania and the 'Yes Movement.' Kingston didn't close the show that year. In the context of history, it's not close to Rhodes/Cena or Rhodes/Punk. Cena is a 16-time champion and established Hollywood star now.

Punk is a cult-like hero and amazing promo. Few pairings would be as epic as The Second City Saint and Rhodes. Even if Charlotte Flair chooses Rhea Ripley (again), it wouldn't touch Punk/Rhodes.

The promo exchanges aren't on the same level. The Queen and The Eradicator have faced each other twice already at The Show of Shows. The only main event that makes sense is The American Nightmare vs. The Best in the World.

#2. Great promo exchanges

There's a short list of the stars who currently give top promos in WWE. Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Punk, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes crowd the top of it.

LA Knight is close but repeats a lot of the same phrases. Gunther is more grounded while Jey Uso gets over more on his "Yeet" phrase and gestures rather than by giving consistently great promos.

In those two pre-Rumble promos alone, both stars planted daggers in the other. Punk even promised to "Stab you (Cody) in the chest" instead of in the back. When two heroes with great mic skills collide, it can be magic for the fans.

A feud usually needs a clear heel/face dynamic. When both parties excel on the mic, it doesn't make a huge difference. If they face off at WrestleMania 41, Punk and Rhodes can craft some of the more memorable promos in WWE history.

#1. CM Punk hasn't had a major title shot since returning to WWE

Even when Punk went to AEW, he didn't immediately receive a title shot or belt. That's not the same with Kazuchika Okada, Mercedes Mone, and Will Ospreay. Punk returned to WWE in November of 2023. He still hasn't had a title shot.

It could have come against Rollins at WrestleMania 40, but an injury prevented that. Fast forward a year, and The Best in the World is yet to challenge for a major title.

He still hasn't added a WrestleMania main event to his resume. Punk failed to win the Rumble again as Jey Uso won to keep his white-hot streak of popularity. The Yeet Master, however, has had three shots at the World Heavyweight Title.

Jey was also in the Intercontinental Title picture. Punk doesn't have many years left, so WWE should strike while he's healthy and the teases are fresh and blazing hot. The Second City Saint should battle Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

