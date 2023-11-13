5 reasons why CM Punk's return to WWE has to happen at Survivor Series

CM Punk's departure from AEW has led to new possibilities concerning his wrestling career. After a backstage incident at All In, Punk was terminated from his contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion. Since then, many believe the 45-year-old will make his much-awaited return to WWE.

While nothing is official yet, the Stamford-based promotion on many occasions has teased CM Punk's return. This has added more fuel to the speculations. Recently, WWE's UK website was also seen selling DVDs of PLEs from 2010-2013 which featured Punk on the cover. Overall, there have been many signs that this is his time to return.

In this article, we will look at why this time is perfect for CM Punk to make his WWE return.

#5. CM Punk can cause a spike in ratings

Even though WWE is in a comfortable boat when compared to other promotions, it never hurts to keep beating your own record. Also, given a star like Roman Reigns does not wrestle regularly, WWE could use the help of someone who can move the needle week after week.

This is where CM Punk could come into play. During his time at WWE and AEW, Punk was one of the biggest draws. His appearances led to promotions making money, and hence, WWE could once again use his popularity to gain a massive advantage in ratings.

#4. Perfect timing

If a superstar like CM Punk is making his return to WWE, it will be important for him to battle main event stars and potentially hold a title. Given the Stamford-based promotion's current landscape, it is very possible for Punk to win a major championship.

While Roman Reigns hasn't been actively defending, Seth Rollins is currently without a title challenger. Hence, The Best in the World could make his return to face Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. One reason why this feud makes sense is because of the real-life animosity between the two.

#3. Survivor Series is in Chicago

On November 25th, 2023, WWE will host Survivor Series at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. For those unaware, CM Punk is from Chicago, and that's why it would make perfect sense for him to make his WWE return in front of his home crowd.

When the 45-year-old made his debut for AEW, he did it in Chicago and received one of the loudest pops in wrestling. Hence, if Punk makes his WWE return to this place, the response he will receive might be beyond imagination.

#2. Differences with AEW will be forgotten

When CM Punk made his wrestling return by joining All Elite Wrestling, fans were excited to see him. While Punk's career in the Jacksonville-based promotion had several glorious moments, one can't deny that it was also filled with plenty of controversy. This raised several doubts about his ability to work in pro wrestling.

However, if The Best in the World joins WWE, it gives him the opportunity to rebuild his image. In the Stamford-based promotion, Punk can give his best and go on a run that will make fans forget his hostility with AEW. This would be very beneficial for the 45-year-old star.

#1. Enough time for a big match at WrestleMania

If CM Punk returns to WWE, the promotion would obviously want him to compete at WrestleMania. After all, a big name like Punk often helps in drawing viewers. However, if that happens, it's also necessary that Punk is involved in a story that can be built up well.

Hence, if he returns to WWE at Survivor Series, the 45-year-old will have ample time to be involved in a storyline that can be set for WrestleMania. Punk can potentially be involved in a rivalry against Seth Rollins, which would be loved by fans.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here