5 reasons why Cody Rhodes should become a WWE Grand Slam Champion following SmackDown announcement

After retaining his Undisputed WWE Championship against the formidable AJ Styles at Backlash: France, Cody Rhodes has now set his sights on the upcoming premium live event, King and Queen of The Ring, slated for later this month.

During this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, General Manager Nick Aldis made a announcement that Rhodes' next challenger would be none other than the United States Champion, Logan Paul in a highly anticipated Champion vs. Champion match.

During their confrontation, The American Nightmare mentioned that the United States Championship was the only title missing from his illustrious collection to officially crown himself a Grand Slam Champion.

With the stipulation for the match still unclear, here are several reasons why Cody Rhodes should defeat Logan Paul to claim the US Title and join the very rare club of a Grand Slam Champion in WWE.

#5. Continuing momentum in Paul Levesque Era

In this new era of WWE, often labeled the Paul Levesque Era, Cody Rhodes stands out as a key figure shaping the company's direction.

Having recently secured the Undisputed WWE Championship at Wrestlemania XL, Rhodes would like to build upon this success and leave a lasting imprint on his legacy by becoming a double champion. This could further raise his prestige in the eyes of his nay-sayers.

#4. Possible Logan Paul hiatus

Logan Paul's stature as a professional wrestler has elevated ever since claiming the United States Championship. His prowess in the ring, coupled with his expansive social media presence, has drawn increased attention to the product.

Despite his successful title reign, there's a possibility that Paul may need to relinquish the United States Championship sooner thatn later. Earlier this year, Paul disclosed that he and his fiancée Nina Adgal are expecting a baby, potentially necessitating a hiatus from WWE. In such a scenario, who better to dethrone The Social Media Megastar than Cody Rhodes?

#3. Need of a Fighting Champion

Logan Paul clinched the United States Championship by defeating Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel in November last year. However, his reign has been relatively inactive, with only two title defenses over his 188-day tenure.

Given the depth of talent on the current roster, having a fighting champion like Cody Rhodes could be instrumental in providing more opportunities for other stars to showcase their skills. With Rhodes as the champion, the title could be defended more frequently, allowing for a broader array of matchups.

#2. Cody Rhodes is the Face of WWE

Since his return to WWE in 2022, Cody Rhodes has emerged as a central figure in shaping the new era of the company. With his strong connection to the fans and articulate presence outside the ring, The American Nightmare embodies the ideal image of a WWE representative.

A high-profile match against Logan Paul for the United States Championship would draw significant attention from various demographics, with the opportunity to showcase Rhodes as the face of the company by securing the United States Title.

#1. Elevate the United States Championship

When Triple H assumed the role of head booker in WWE, one of his key objectives was reportedly to elevate the status of both the Intercontinental and United States Championships.

While Gunther has excelled beyond belief in his role, elevating the IC Title to unprecedented heights, the US Championship still requires some attention. While Logan Paul has been a competent champion, the title would benefit from someone with a higher stature to increase its legitimacy and elevate its prestige.

