5 Reasons why Cody Rhodes should lose the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41

Cody Rhodes has been the Undisputed WWE Champion since WrestleMania 40. By the time WrestleMania 41 takes place, he will have held the title for over a year.

Ad

During that time, he has defeated AJ Styles (twice), Kevin Owens (twice), Logan Paul, Solo Sikoa (twice), and many others. WWE has many big-time names atop the card on RAW and SmackDown.

For that reason, a case can be made for The American Nightmare losing his belt at The Showcase of the Immortals in Las Vegas. Rhodes should drop the Undisputed WWE title at WrestleMania 41 for the following five reasons.

#5. A lengthy program with a top star after WrestleMania 41

Ad

Trending

If John Cena wins the Elimination Chamber match, he will earn the right to face Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. He will also have the chance to win his record-breaking 17th championship.

If the 16-time champ captures the belt, WWE could have a post-Mania feud lasting until SummerSlam.

The same could happen if CM Punk comes out of the Chamber with the title shot. The promo exchanges alone would make it worth the price of admission.

Ad

Cena will have to lose the title before 2025 ends, so this can happen either during or after his feud with Rhodes. The two would have terrific promo exchanges, and one might even be compelled to turn heel.

#4. There's more money in the chase

There's a prevailing thought in wrestling circles that there's more money to be made/story to tell in a face chasing a heel champion. It worked wonders for both Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston during their WrestleMania moments.

Ad

Rhodes lost to Roman Reigns because of outside interference at WrestleMania 39. He had The Tribal Chief defeated, but Solo Sikoa hit him with a Samoan Spike, allowing his cousin to retain the title.

While it could have gone Cody's way just as easily, the next year was about him "finishing his story." WrestleMania 41 will focus on other stars completing their journeys.

The anticipation and hope were higher than before, especially since Reigns had been a champion for so long. Cody's tenure with the title has been good but nowhere near as exciting as his journey to win it.

Ad

#3. It could lead to a heel turn after WrestleMania 41

Ad

There have been some subtle hints over the past year involving a potential heel turn for The American Nightmare. John Cena famously never went to the dark side, leaving a huge "What If" on the table.

While Kevin Owens has had some justification for his reasoning, many of his physical actions stemming from that reasoning haven't been justified. Rhodes has consistently brushed aside every attempt by Owens to explain his lashing out.

Ad

He also didn't hesitate to dump The Prizefighter head-first through a steel ladder. Owens did some dastardly things as well, but he's meant to be doing bad things in the feud.

When heroes wade further into the grey, they can become villains. Rhodes as a heel could be another huge angle for WWE. Losing that title at WrestleMania 41 could initiate a major heel turn.

#2. A heavily-teased blockbuster match - without a title attached

While his most recent appearances essentially canceled out all the storytelling he was a part of in 2024, The Rock initially expressed a desire for a one-on-one match with Rhodes.

Ad

He felt that because he pinned Cody on Night One of WrestleMania 40, he deserved a title shot after Rhodes won the belt the following night. That would be a massive pairing, but much like Rock vs. Reigns, it's a lose-lose situation.

If Roman won, nothing changed. If The Great One won, it meant a star over 50 was more important than stars in their prime.

If The American Nightmare drops the title at WrestleMania 41, the showdown can take place at SummerSlam without a major belt involved.

Ad

#1. He's had it for nearly a year

Ad

The first few months of Cody's run as Undisputed WWE Champion were solid. He valiantly defended the title and appeared more frequently than Roman Reigns did as Champion.

Fighting off The Bloodline helped his profile as the top star in the company. However, his feud with Owens began to blur the lines between a valiant hero and an uncaring friend.

Rhodes stuck up for Randy Orton but completely overlooked Owens' feelings about him teaming up with Reigns. The OTC attacked Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the lead-up to WrestleMania 40.

Together with The Bloodline, the group routinely destroyed Owens. There are too many big names in the picture that could do well with the title. CM Punk, John Cena, Rollins, and others have the ability to carry a brand. Cody's booking of always overcoming the odds and slaying every dragon is starting to get old.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback