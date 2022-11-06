Damage CTRL shocked the world by regaining the Women's Tag Team titles from Asuka and Alexa Bliss at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. The title change was shocking as Asuka and Bliss had dethroned Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky just five days before the event on Monday Night RAW. Fans were left perplexed by this booking decision, wondering why the titles were exchanged in such a hot-potato fashion.

However, there could be a few possible reasons for the shocking title change, some more plausible than others. Answers will likely be provided on RAW, but in the meantime, let's explore the different possible reasons behind Sky and Kai's victory.

#5: The women's tag title change at WWE Crown Jewel was meant to set up a War Games match at Survivor Series

Bill Shannon @RealBShannon3



Looks like we might have our first women's War Games team. #WarGames Nikki Cross just helped Damage CTRL win back the women's tag titles.Looks like we might have our first women's War Games team. #WWECrownJewel Nikki Cross just helped Damage CTRL win back the women's tag titles. Looks like we might have our first women's War Games team. #WWECrownJewel #WarGames https://t.co/sO9wUnNNxU

Damage CTRL and the babyface trio of Asuka, Bianca Belair, and Alexa Bliss seem destined for a War Games collision at Survivor Series. The six-woman feud between them has been ongoing since RAW after Summerslam, resulting in some excellent singles and tag team action. They even had a six-woman tag team encounter at WWE Clash At The Castle, where Damage CTRL emerged victorious.

If the creative team does indeed want to set up a grandstand finish to their feud at Survivor Series, a Damage CTRL win on the same night Bianca Belair retained against Bayley was a good way to balance the field. Thus, both sides can enter their final showdown with gold among their ranks.

It will be interesting to see where Nikki Cross features in that equation.

#4: Last-minute changes in the days leading up to WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Banks and Naomi seem to be back with the company

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Sasha Banks and Naomi seem to have been added back to the introductory reel that airs before every WWE show. This change, after months of absence from the intro and other recent signs of a potential return, could explain why Damage CTRL won the titles in Riyadh. It is possible that the duo reached terms with the company for a return during the course of the week.

This, in turn, could have led the creative team to scrap plans for Asuka and Alexa Bliss to have a substantial reign. Instead, they may have decided to put the titles back on Kai and Sky in order to have Banks and Naomi feud with heel champions upon their return. Although they did not appear at WWE Crown Jewel, they could show up soon.

#3: The big stage win at WWE Crown Jewel was an attempt to jumpstart Damage CTRL's momentum

Damage CTRL's momentum since winning the tag team championships has been hot-and-cold. Due to the shortage of tag teams in the women's division and the group's somewhat poor chemistry, the initial fan excitement of seeing them together has faded considerably.

However, fading momentum can always be recaptured with a big moment. It is possible that the creative team took the titles off Kai and Sky on RAW to have them regain them on the huge stage of WWE Crown Jewel. A big match win in what was one of the best matches on the card could be the spark that helps the duo return the championships to their former glory,

#2 & #1: Possible Saudi influence or Bray Wyatt plans

Could the title change have been influenced by backstage forces or future storylines?

A section of the online WWE fanbase theorized that Damage CTRL's awkwardly-booked title win was due to influence from outside the company. Some fans were even convinced that the Saudi partners involved in WWE Crown Jewel 2022 requested a title change at the event to make it more memorable. The creative team may have decided to execute such a change with the women's tag team championships as a way of fulfilling such a request.

This, of course, is just a theory, but it's not too far-fetched, especially seeing as there were no other title changes on the card. It would explain, at least on a business level, why Kai and Sky lost their titles on RAW just to regain them at WWE Crown Jewel.

Another theory floating around was that the unhinged Nikki Cross was "sent" by Bray Wyatt to attack his former partner, Alexa Bliss. Wyatt's logo was seen during Bliss' backstage interview before the match and set off some speculation due to their shared history. Could the recently returned enigma come knocking at Bliss's door soon?

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : Should Damage CTRL have recaptured the titles? Yes No 0 votes