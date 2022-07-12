5 Reasons why Dolph Ziggler attacked Theory and turned face on WWE RAW 

Dolph Ziggler returned to WWE last night on RAW and made quite the statement when he prevented Theory and Seth Rollins from defeating Riddle and Bobby Lashley in the show's main event.

After the match, Ziggler went one step further and delivered a Superkick to Theory. The former world champion's actions made it clear that he was targeting Mr. Money in the Bank, not Rollins, who was also part of the bout.

Ziggler obviously has reasons for his actions, which will be revealed in due course. On that note, the following are just a few ways that The Showoff could explain his actions in the coming weeks.

#5. After WWE SummerSlam, Theory will need a feud to step into

Theory already has a match at SummerSlam and is scheduled to go one-on-one with Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship. While the former NXT star has noted that he will cash in his Money in the Bank contract on whoever is holding the title at the show's end, Ziggler will likely be there to prevent that from happening.

The Showoff could become a thorn in Theory's side, the same way Dean Ambrose was when Seth Rollins was Mr. Money in the Bank back in 2014. This will allow the upstart to hold on to the contract for longer while allowing him to work with one of the best in the business and learn along the way.

#4. Dolph Ziggler is tired of being overlooked in favor of stars like Theory

Dolph Ziggler has been part of WWE for almost two decades. The former world champion has done it all but has been consistently overlooked throughout his career. It's well-known that the 41-year-old is one of the best in-ring performers in the company, but he was still recently sent back down to NXT while Theory flourished on the main roster.

A good reason here could be that Ziggler isn't ready for the new generation to take over and isn't prepared to lose his spot on the main roster to someone like Theory. The Dirty Dawgs member was once in Theory's spot and knew how quickly he could climb through the company with the backing of Vince McMahon. This could be a potential reason why he needs to stop the young star in his tracks.

#3. Dolph Ziggler is WWE's new anti-hero

Ziggler seemingly turned face when he attacked Theory in the main event of RAW last night, which concluded the former's five-year run as a heel. It's well-known that Theory is liked by Vince McMahon, and Ziggler could now be the man to rage against the machine and stick it to the former WWE Chairman.

Theory is being touted as the next John Cena, someone who Ziggler watched rise through the ranks past him, and it's clear that he isn't ready to do that again. It's been almost a decade since someone stepped on the plans of The Authority in WWE. Hence, Ziggler's face turn could now begin another power struggle storyline surrounding the Money in the Bank contract.

#2. Dolph Ziggler wants the Money in the Bank contract

Ziggler has been missing from WWE TV for several months, meaning he wasn't given the chance to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match this year. Instead, Theory qualified and won the contract in his absence.

Ziggler is a former Money in the Bank winner and cashed in his contract to become world champion back in 2013. He could have repeated history this year if he was given a chance, but as noted above, he has been consistently overlooked, which could feed into the reasons why he wants Theory's briefcase.

At present, Theory doesn't need the contract as he has managed to get himself a rematch for the United States Championship just by asking. If he wanted a WWE Championship match, then Vince McMahon could get it for him. On the other hand, Ziggler needs the contract, and it could change his career if he can take it from the 24-year-old.

#1. Dolph Ziggler is upset that Theory chose Seth Rollins Money in the Bank cash in as the best

There could be a straightforward explanation for Ziggler's anger last night on RAW. Ahead of the main event, Theory and Rollins were part of a backstage segment, and the upstart noted that Rollins' Money in the Bank cash-in was the best of all time.

Ziggler's 2013 cash-in topped many lists before Rollins stole the show at WrestleMania 31, and it could be that the former champion is sour about the fact that he has seemingly been erased from history. The Showoff has now made it his mission to remind Theory that Rollins isn't the only star to cash in against all odds successfully.

