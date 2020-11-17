5 Reasons why Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton to become the WWE Champion once again

Drew McIntyre's entrance on WWE RAW this week was a truly grand spectacle and it foreshadowed what a lot of us suspected. Drew McIntyre was going to defeat Randy Orton and walk out as the brand new WWE Champion.

And that is precisely how the main event match on WWE RAW played out this week, with Drew McIntyre recapturing the title from Randy Orton that he had lost at WWE Hell in a Cell recently. So now, the world is wondering why Randy Orton, whose recent reign began very recently surrendered his WWE Championship so soon.

Here are 5 reasons why Drew McIntyre came out on top in this titanic contest between the former WWE Champion Randy Orton, and Drew McIntyre.

#5 Triple H's thoughts about a Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns dream match

That's it. @DMcIntyreWWE is a two-time WWE Champion and he's heading to Survivor Series to take on the Tribal Chief @WWERomanReigns #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/TJzWVt6qOZ — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) November 17, 2020

Whether or not you agree with him, Triple H recently equated a clash between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns to one between The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin or even Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan. This is what he had to say:

I would love to see that percolate because I think that a couple of years down the road Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre is a Hulk Hogan-Ric Flair scenario, Rock-‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin scenario, and you don’t want to hit that before it peaks. That’s what makes the draft so exciting to me is those moments in time where you were like, ‘well, what if?’ and then ‘what if’ becomes a reality.

Good I get to see Drew McIntyre vs Roman Reigns one of the things I wanted from this year when Roman turned heel https://t.co/gJLmnz5ce9 — JaganKing 🈵 (@JaganKing12) November 17, 2020

And lo and behold! This match will soon come to be at WWE Survivor Series 2020, most likely in the main event spot.

This is probably the biggest match that WWE can put together from the full-time active roster, and so, the hype is real!