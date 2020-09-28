5 Reasons why Drew McIntyre retained the WWE Championship against Randy Orton at Clash of Champions 2020

The issue with Clash of Champions 2020 was that a lot of the matches were predictable for someone that's been watching the product for any length of time. This was certainly not the case with the WWE Championship match with Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton.

They are two behemoths that have tussled prior to Clash of Champions 2020 but what made the clash for the WWE Championship this weekend unique is that Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton wrestled in an ambulance match. So, why did WWE choose to not have Randy Orton win the title on yet another occasion especially if you consider that Drew McIntyre won their previous encounter at SummerSlam 2020 as well?

Here are 5 possible reasons for Randy Orton's major loss to Drew McIntyre who remained the WWE Champion at WWE Clash of Champions 2020.

#5 Drew McIntyre needs the WWE Championship a lot more than Randy Orton does

Chances are, that if you were to ask someone who doesn't follow the current product, about the WWE Superstars that he/she likes, Randy Orton would be mentioned by this person. Drew McIntryre is slowly but surely building his legacy, and has been a great ambassador for the WWE Championship thus far, but one has to believe that there's a bit of time before he reaches the level that Randy Orton has.

Sure, Randy Orton is a proven draw, and to put the WWE Championship around his waist would have been a very safe move, and would have shaken the current product to its very core. But, if WWE wants to go all the way with Drew McIntyre, he has to seem like he is a 'legend killer' in his own right, which is what he proved at Clash of Champions 2020.