5 Reasons why Drew McIntyre retained the WWE Championship at TLC despite record low RAW viewership

WWE TLC 2020 began on a fantastic note with AJ Styles taking on Drew Mcintyre in a first-ever match for the WWE Championship. What made the match even more interesting is the fact that The Miz cashed in his Money in the Bank contract during the match, and yet, Drew McIntyre retained the WWE Championship.

This comes a few days after the lowest-ever viewership numbers in the history of WWE RAW. One would have assumed that under such circumstances, WWE would have chosen to put the WWE Championship around the waist of one of the other Superstars involved in the big opening match.

So, the big money question is why Drew McIntyre retained the WWE Championship at TLC. To put your mind at ease, here are 5 possible reasons why.

#5 The Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus feud is yet to be explored after TLC

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre have been portrayed as the best of friends on WWE television thus far, and we know that every time that happens, there is bound to be a heel turn from one of the men involved.

Everyone knows that we are heading into a Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus match at some point down the line, and in fact, the heel turn could happen as quickly as RAW this week. It doesn't make sense to leave the feud for later, as we go into WrestleMania season, because we know the outcome of the match.

This is probably why the Scottish Warrior retained the WWE Championship because it doesn't make sense to build Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus and then just cancel the feud, all at once. It's a predictable feud, in terms of who will come out on top, but so was Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles.