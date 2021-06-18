5 Reasons why Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley is happening inside Hell in a Cell 

Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley are arguably the two biggest names on the RAW brand right now. And these two gladiators will face each other inside Hell in a Cell on this weekend's pay-per-view.

The question remains as to why the decision was made to have these two men, both of whom have great chemistry, compete inside Hell in a Cell. We saw the excellent opening match at WrestleMania after all, where Bobby Lashley defeated Drew McIntyre in a sensational contest.

We shall try to answer the question in this article. If you have any thoughts or views at all on the matter, be sure to sound off in the comments below!

#5 Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley may be the only gimmick match happening at the pay-per-view

It has been confirmed that Rey Mysterio and Roman Reigns will go to war on SmackDown this week. This match was supposed to happen at Hell in a Cell, but the SmackDown think tank clearly decided to pack Friday night up with a loaded lineup.

Whether or not the match ends with a finish that necessitates a move to Sunday, we do not yet know if there will be 2 Hell in a Cell matches at the pay-per-view.

Sunday. Friday. Any day.

Makes no difference to me.



It'll be my pleasure to disgrace what's left of your family name tomorrow night inside Hell in a Cell!



My Special Counsel @HeymanHustle will handle the paperwork.



I’ll PERSONALLY handle the warfare! @WWE #Smackdown https://t.co/DSzd33gluA — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 18, 2021

Some have speculated that it will be Dominik who takes on Roman Reigns at Hell in a Cell. Whatever the case may be, right now Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley is the only Hell in a Cell match advertised for the pay-per-view.

At least from now until SmackDown comes around, there's a Hell in a Cell match that's happening at the pay-per-view!

Do you think Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley inside Hell in a Cell could potentially overshadow the Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio match? Sound off in the comments.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Arjun