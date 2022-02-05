5 reasons why Goldberg returned to WWE and challenged Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns found his next opponent on SmackDown this week, as Goldberg returned to WWE to challenge for the Universal Championship. The match is set to happen at the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia.

Every time the WWE Hall of Famer returns, fans immediately start questioning what will happen next. This simply is a slight detour for The Tribal Chief on his road to WrestleMania 38, where he will face Brock Lesnar. But why did Goldberg return to WWE at this very moment?

#5 Reasons why Goldberg returned to WWE now - This match was supposed to happen two years ago, at WrestleMania 36

Upon his challenge, Michael Cole immediately pointed out that the Hall of Famer was supposed to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36. The two were set to fight for the Universal Championship, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed things.

The Tribal Chief pulled out of the 'Mania tapings at the WWE Performance Center due to a higher risk of catching the virus. As a result, his match with the WCW icon got canceled. Goldberg instead defended the Universal Title against Braun Strowman at The Show of Shows.

Reigns returned to WWE a few months later and has taken his career to new heights ever since. He hasn't lost his title since winning it nearly 18 months ago. It remains a mystery whether The Head of the Table would have reached a similar level had his title reign begun at WrestleMania instead.

So, this match was inevitable for the past two years. It was just a matter of it being the right time. Elimination Chamber 2021 seems like it, but why now?

