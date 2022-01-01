5 Reasons why Paul Heyman’s WWE career is likely not over

WWE and Paul Heyman have always had a love/hate relationship. He has been hired and fired several times over the years. Heyman has been one of WWE’s main competitors with ECW but has also been one of the company’s best supporters while under its employ. Behind the scenes, he has not had a strong track record in creating WWE storylines. However, the on-screen personality can always be counted on to hype audiences for pay-per-view matches.

Heyman was recently fired by Roman Reigns and given a Superman punch for his troubles. While he was saved by Brock Lesnar before receiving a chair shot from Reigns, there has been no indication that he has officially sided with The Beast Incarnate. Last week on SmackDown, The Tribal Chief’s former special counsel hinted that it might be time for him to retire now that he’s been fired. Could we have seen the last of Paul Heyman?

Whether it has been for Lesnar or Reigns, Heyman has been able to elevate both superstars and further their storylines. And at this point, it seems like he still has far too much value to the company.

Here are five reasons why Paul Heyman’s WWE career is likely not over.

#5. Heyman can still help young WWE talent

P̷u̷n̷k̷.̷™̷☝️ @TheEnduringIcon Paul Heyman has had some huge involvement with some of my favorite title reigns



He's an all time GOAT in the wrestling business Paul Heyman has had some huge involvement with some of my favorite title reignsHe's an all time GOAT in the wrestling business https://t.co/OOQA6sFvSt

WWE hasn’t used Paul Heyman to effectively enhance young talent since his original run with Brock Lesnar. Since then, he has been aligned with Lesnar after MMA, CM Punk, The Big Show, and the already established Roman Reigns. Curtis Axel briefly aligned with Heyman to enhance his career, but WWE never stuck with the pairing. Imagine if some young WWE Superstars today were given the former ECW owner as their advocate?

As MVP has done for the likes of Bobby Lashley, imagine Heyman as the voice for Omos. He could build up Omos as a wrecking machine and convince the WWE Universe that the latter is a major threat to any title in the company. Before Heyman steps away for good, WWE should continue to try and benefit from his mic work.

Doug Rush @TheDougRush Omos and AJ Styles officially split. Which I called for back in October at the WWE Draft.



Omos needs a Paul Heyman mouthpiece type manager though. Omos and AJ Styles officially split. Which I called for back in October at the WWE Draft.Omos needs a Paul Heyman mouthpiece type manager though. https://t.co/0eNP6zLO3M

Paul Heyman still has a place in pro wrestling. So many young talents could benefit from his tutelage and storytelling ability.

