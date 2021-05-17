5 reasons why Jimmy Uso should challenge Roman Reigns at Hell in A Cell

The Head of the Table, Roman Reigns, has established dominance over SmackDown. Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman, Hall of Famer Edge and Jey Uso have fallen victim to the fury of the Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns has held the Universal Championship for over 250 days. The Tribal Chief's title run has been built around his rivals acknowledging him as the Head of the Table. Jey Uso was the first to acknowledge him, falling in line. The Universal Champion has elevated Jey Uso to main event status and, in return, Uso does the Tribal Chief's bidding.

Jey Uso has become Roman Reigns' right-hand man, but his brother, Jimmy Uso, hasn't been nearly as loyal or subordinate. Jimmy Uso has reprimanded his brother, advising him to stop blindly following Roman Reigns. Simultaneously, he has asserted that he won't bow down to the Tribal Chief.

After defeating Cesaro at WrestleMania Backlash, Roman Reigns needs a new challenger for the coveted Universal Championship. With Hell in a Cell around the corner and Reigns in need of a rival, Jimmy Uso could have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to challenge Roman Reigns.

#5 Roman Reigns versus Jimmy Uso will deliver in the ring.

Jimmy Uso's Uso Splash is a devastating finishing maneuver

The Universal Champion has shown repeatedly that he is an outstanding athlete that can put on an enjoyable wrestling match on any given day. Roman Reigns' in-ring skills have improved markedly to the point that he can hang in there with the best. The matches that Reigns has been having in the last year have been spectacular.

Jimmy Uso is not far behind. The WWE Universe is accustomed to seeing him compete in the Tag Team division. The Usos were at the pinnacle of the division. Along with The New Day, the two tag teams have produced some of the best matches in WWE history.

Jimmy Uso's insane high-flying ability combined with Roman Reigns' incredible physical strength allows for an amazing wrestling match.

