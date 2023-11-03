5 reasons why Jimmy Uso will betray Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 will feature Roman Reigns battling LA Knight in the main event. The encounter could seemingly feature Jimmy Uso, and things might not go as fans expect.

Things have been quite interesting leading up to WWE Crown Jewel 2023. Roman Reigns hasn't digested that Jimmy Uso is back in The Bloodline, and LA Knight has already become a main-event star. After a few heated confrontations, the much-awaited battle will happen very soon.

Without further ado, here are five reasons why Jimmy Uso could betray The Tribal Chief on November 4.

#5. He did it first and could do it again

WWE Night of Champions 2023 was one of the most happening nights during The Bloodline saga. It was the night when a full-on rebellion against Roman Reigns had begun, leading to a civil war at Money in the Bank 2023.

Fans may remember Jimmy Uso was the one who initially superkicked his corrupt cousin and later made Jey realize how The Head of The Table only uses The Usos to do his dirty work.

If Roman tries to do something similar at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 and doesn't treat Jimmy with respect, another betrayal may happen. Jimmy may have forgiven his cousin, expecting equality, but if that doesn't happen, he may unleash a betrayal again.

#4. He sides with Jey Uso

Jey Uso almost dethroned Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023 before his twin interfered. That led to The Usos getting split up.

Jimmy Uso later explained how he didn't want his twin brother to become corrupt like The Tribal Chief. However, he may not have a problem with someone else dethroning Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

There is a slight chance that The Usos are still together behind the scenes and are only ensuring someone else dethrones Roman. That may very well be LA Knight at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

#3. He wants to protect Solo

As noted above, Jimmy clarified he wanted to prevent Jey Uso from getting corrupted. He may want the same for his little brother, Solo Sikoa.

Throughout The Bloodline's internal conflicts, Solo has consistently sided with The Tribal Chief rather than The Usos or perhaps Sami Zayn. This may mean that he is under Roman Reigns' manipulation.

Jimmy may have stayed with The Bloodline to gradually convince Solo Sikoa to leave their corrupt cousin. If Reigns disrespects Solo at WWE Crown Jewel 2023, Jimmy may unleash a rebellion and take Solo Sikoa with him.

#2. Roman Reigns brought this upon himself

While The Tribal Chief has been featured as a master manipulator, he may not be that smart after all. Even after Jimmy's betrayal at Night of Champions 2023, Roman Reigns didn't stop him from getting back into The Bloodline business. Is that a mistake from his end?

Being close to The Bloodline might be a plan from Jimmy's side to test the mentality of his cousin. Rather than expecting profound explanations from Jimmy Uso, Reigns merely started to use him for the dirty work, which may backfire on him at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

#1. Jimmy Uso wants to take Roman Reigns' place starting from WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Although The Usos made it clear they didn't want to become The Tribal Chief during a promo a few months ago, Jey Uso still went for Roman Reigns' position at SummerSlam 2023.

A similar intention may reside inside Jimmy Uso. He may be getting closer to The Head of The Table only to strike at the perfect moment and become The Tribal Chief. He may start executing his master plan starting from WWE Crown Jewel 2023, where he could cost Roman the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and later try to become the new Tribal Chief.

Do you think Jimmy Uso will eventually turn on Roman once again? Sound off in the comments section below.

