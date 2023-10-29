Legendary return, end of an era - 5 possible moments that could steal the show at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 is just days away, and the company has planned some incredible bouts for the event. The upcoming WWE RAW could add more matches as well.

While Roman Reigns and LA Knight will headline WWE Crown Jewel 2023 in their first-ever televised singles match, Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre for the first time. John Cena will also battle one-on-one against The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa.

With so much planned for the event, fans may expect character changes, surprises, and returns at the upcoming premium live event. Here are the top five possible moments that could steal the show.

#5. John Cena ends his losing streak

Expand Tweet

Fans recently learned that John Cena has a streak going on, and unfortunately, it is a losing streak. He hasn't won a televised singles match in over 2,000 days.

The 16-time World Champion will face Solo Sikoa in a first-time-ever duel at WWE Crown Jewel 2023, and while Sikoa has been a dominant star, Cena could defeat him to end his unpleasant losing streak.

The moment will prove that The Leader of Cenation can still dominate top competitors at this stage of his career.

#4. New WWE Women's Champion

Expand Tweet

IYO SKY has been a fantastic champion ever since cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Bianca Belair at SummerSlam 2023. However, her fairytale could end very soon.

After a short break from wrestling, The EST is back, better than ever. Belair now aims to win back the title she lost when she wasn't at her best. She will seek revenge against The Genius of The Sky at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. It will be interesting to see what role Bayley will play during the battle. Considering Bianca's caliber, she could take care of Damage CTRL, as well as become the new champion.

#3. Rhea Ripley sees a ghost she never expects

Rhea Ripley has been an incredibly dominant champion on WWE RAW since winning her title at WrestleMania 39. She is scheduled to defend her Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Zoey Stark, and Shayna Baszler in a Fatal Five-Way Match at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

Expand Tweet

While Rhea could lose the title without getting pinned, she may yet overcome the odds, and pick up the win. After she successfully defends her title, she could witness her next challenger, who could be none other than Jade Cargill.

Cargill has had confrontations with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch recently, potentially teasing matches with all top names in the promotion. She could finally target Rhea Ripley. The moment could steal the show in Saudi Arabia.

#2. Randy Orton returns at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Expand Tweet

Randy Orton has been a mainstay in Titanland for decades, but has been out with a career-threatening back injury since May 2022. Fans expect him to make a comeback soon.

He could return and confront Roman Reigns after the main event match at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. He did suffer his injury during a segment involving The Bloodline, and the arena will explode with thunderous crowd reactions. This could very well steal the show on November 4.

#1. LA Knight shocks the world

Roman Reigns has been the face of the company for over three years now, and doesn't look to be losing his title until WrestleMania 40. Could the promotion surprise fans by booking a monumental title-change?

Expand Tweet

That is fairly possible. LA Night has been booked strong against The Tribal Chief so far, and even stood tall over Roman Reigns on the recent episode of SmackDown. That could be a teaser of what could happen at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

The Megastar could shock the world by ending the record-breaking reign, solidifying himself as the biggest babyface on the roster.

Could a 7-time champion return and turn heel after two years during LA Knight's battle against Roman Reigns? Find out here.