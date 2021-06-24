5 Reasons why John Cena is making his return to WWE  

John Cena hasn't appeared on WWE programming since WrestleMania 36 where he was defeated by Bray Wyatt in the first-ever Firefly Fun House match.

There have been rumors over the past year regarding Cena's WWE status and how he could make his return. It wasn't until last night's appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon that John Cena was able to address these rumors:

“Those rumors are true. I will definitely be back to the WWE, I just don’t know when. “Yeah, I posted that back in May. I was feeling rather nostalgic about the WWE, and I just wanted to post the logo. Some people took it as I was returning immediately, which is not the case. I haven’t had my last match and I can’t wait to have my next match.”

This revelation has turned the heads of many members of the WWE Universe since there could be a number of reasons why John Cena is looking to return to WWE.

#5. John Cena could be set to respond to Roman Reigns' recent comments

Real superheroes exist. Back and with strength and purpose! It’s your yard Roman. Your time is most certainly NOW! https://t.co/jEBDtQm39W — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 26, 2019

Roman Reigns has become the biggest star in WWE in recent months. He has dominated the SmackDown brand as the Universal Champion for almost a full calendar year.

There have been rumors regarding Roman Reigns facing The Rock at WrestleMania in the coming years. The Head of The Table recently sent a message to both The Rock and John Cena regarding a WWE return whilst appearing on ESPN's SportsNation:

“Yeah, that’s a dream for a lot of our fans [Roman Reigns vs. The Rock],” Reigns said. “It ain’t a dream for him, you know what I mean? I get this a lot with Dwayne and John Cena as well. These guys are doing very well for themselves. There’s no question about it, so I don’t know.

“If I were these guys, I don’t know if I’d wanna come back and deal with me. I am a problem right now for everybody, so if I were them I would stay on set. I’d keep pumping out these streaming service movies. Don’t come to the ring… is what I would do.”

Reigns was in character when he delivered the message. Now, the former 16-time World Champion could be set to return to SmackDown to give his response in person.

Check out SK Wrestling's YouTube channel for WWE Superstar interviews, backstage stories & more.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham