5 Reasons why John Cena returned at WWE Money in the Bank

WWE's franchise player John Cena is finally back. After being away for well over a year, he made his return at WWE Money in the Bank 2021 tonight to thunderous applause from the fans in attendance.

The 16-time world champion returned after the main event Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Edge. Reigns picked up the victory after some outside interference from Seth Rollins, who attacked The Rated-R Superstar. Following the match, Edge and Rollins started a brawl and went backstage through the WWE Universe.

Roman Reigns took the mic and claimed that everyone can acknowledge him now. This is when John Cena's music hit as the crowd erupted in what was arguably the biggest pop of the night. He went on to confront Reigns to end Money in the Bank.

Let's take a look at five reasons why John Cena returned tonight at WWE Money in the Bank. Be sure to comment down your reactions to this massive return from The Leader of Cenation tonight.

#5 To revisit the John Cena vs. Roman Reigns rivalry on a bigger stage

If it was not clear already, John Cena is coming after Roman Reigns and his Universal Championship. The two megastars previously faced each other back at WWE No Mercy 2017 where Reigns defeated Cena. Their rivalry and shoot-style promo battles on RAW were memorable, but many felt that No Mercy was not the proper stage for a match of this caliber.

Ever since Roman Reigns turned heel last year, one of the dream matches that fans have wanted to see him in is against John Cena. Considering how good their feud was four years ago, it is sure to be a hundred times better now.

Plus, the match will reportedly take place at SummerSlam, WWE's second-biggest show of the year after WrestleMania. The hype is in the air. It is a big-money match for sure!

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das