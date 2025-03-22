5 reasons why John Cena's Farewell Tour could be extended up to WWE WrestleMania 42

John Cena's Farewell Tour took a wild turn when he sold his soul to The Rock at WWE Elimination Chamber. He is set to headline WrestleMania 41 against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title in about a month.

After turning heel for the first time in over two decades, John Cena had a heated conversation with the fans on last week's WWE RAW episode. He also had a talk with Cody Rhodes, who asked him to bring a better version of himself on next week's episode of the show.

With that said, the segment may have hinted that the Farewell Tour will extend.

Without further ado, here are five reasons why fans might see the Leader of Cenation up to WrestleMania 42.

#5. WrestleMania is the biggest stage for a goodbye

John Cena did announce that WrestleMania 41 would be his last in-ring appearance at The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, that could change if the company wants to create a better moment.

Considering that Cena's Farewell tour will go on throughout the year, that may mean he is supposed to have his last match somewhere in December. However, a moment like The Greatest Of All Time's retirement deserves the grandest stage possible.

He could join Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, and Batista, who originally retired at The Show of Shows to ensure a big moment with the fans, one last time.

#4. Any potential injury could alter plans

As much as viewers and participants hate it, injuries are something that could happen any time wrestlers compete inside the squared circle.

While the company will certainly try to play it safe with the 16-time World Champion, an unfortunate injury could prevent him from making the in-ring appearances he originally planned.

This could lead to him extending his Farewell Tour possibly up to WrestleMania 42, where he will finally bid adieu to the ring.

#3. Fans don't matter to him

On his promo on WWE RAW, John Cena stated that he had broken up with the fans and didn't care if they supported him or hated him now. He elaborated by saying he even announced a Farewell Tour to ensure he gets love from everyone but still a portion of the fan base continued to chant "Cena Sucks."

With that in mind, he could continue his retirement tour way past 2025 and retire when he wants to. If he wins the 17th World Championship at WrestleMania 41, there's a chance he will hold it until next year's Show of Shows, where he will finally lose the title.

#2. John Cena must have a moment with Brock Lesnar before he retires

John Cena's Farewell Tour will be the best attempt at creating moments fans will cherish for the rest of their lives. Currently, fans expect him to battle former rivals like Randy Orton, CM Punk, and AJ Styles once more before he finally retires. With that in mind, he must also have a moment with Brock Lesnar before his final goodbye.

Currently, the 10-time champion's name is involved in controversial allegations surrounding Vince McMahon, so it doesn't look like he will be back anytime soon.

However, if The Beast Incarnate does return before next year's WrestleMania, a match between them is a no-brainer. In that case, WWE and Cena may defer the end of the Farewell Tour to WrestleMania 42.

#1. The story must end with The Rock

John Cena sold his soul to The Rock, thus turning heel in the process. However, there is a chance he will turn babyface again before he retires to ensure a wholesome retirement with the fans.

To ensure the Leader of Cenation finds his way out of the dark side, he will have to go one-on-one against The Final Boss. Considering The Rock will likely not wrestle at this year's WrestleMania, Cena might extend his Farewell Tour to turn babyface and battle The Hollywood Megastar at next year's Grandest Stage of Them All. If it happens, it will be a great moment for both stars to hang up their boots for good.

