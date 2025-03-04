5 Reasons why John Cena's heel turn in WWE is a bad idea

John Cena shocked the WWE Universe by aligning with the Rock after the 2025 Elimination Chamber PLE. Cena won a shot at Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 with his Chamber victory.

Ad

Even with that big accomplishment, The Leader of the Cenation opted to align with one of his most hated rivals instead of continuing under his usual heroic mantra.

The massive character shift was certainly a polarizing move from one of wrestling's most polarizing stars. While it stands as an extremely intriguing move, Cena's heel turn is a bad idea for the next five reasons.

#5. He won the Elimination Chamber match without The Rock's help

Ad

Trending

While putting himself into the Elimination Chamber match was met with mixed reactions, his reasoning wasn't completely outrageous.

John Cena has been a selfless WWE employee for decades, so it was time the company paid him back. Cena entered the Chamber match fifth out of six competitors, also helping his cause to win.

Had he entered last and done a sixth of the work, his win wouldn't have been met with as much fanfare. The Rock didn't win the Chamber match - Cena did.

Ad

#4. Are "delusional" WWE heels really so delusional now?

Ad

Big names like Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, and Logan Paul questioned how Cena simply put himself into the Chamber match instead of qualifying for it.

The Scottish Warrior also brought up how his retirement tour was more of an absentee endeavor since Cena appeared as much as Roman Reigns.

Commentators, especially Michael Cole, have been adamant that whatever heels like McIntyre and Kevin Owens say is a lie because they're delusional. He discounts that any of their words have contained shreds of truth.

Ad

Now that they've been proven somewhat true by doubting Cena, will they get some apologies or an admission that they weren't completely off the rails as they were portrayed to be?

This isn't to say McIntyre and Owens should be completely absolved of everything they've done. But what they've said, however, is another matter.

#3. The John Cena Retirement Tour of 2025

2025 is supposed to be John Cena's last year as an active WWE Superstar. He's one of the most beloved stars of all time, even if he was extremely polarizing during the height of his time atop the company.

Ad

Announcing his last year set a certain standard of what fans expected to see during the final moments of his illustrious career. His quest to win that elusive last title would have been an emotional journey with fans rooting for Cena like they did during his ascent two decades ago.

This isn't to say his heel turn has no potential. Doing so in his final year of competition, however, feels like making up for a missed opportunity during the height of his career.

Ad

#2. The Rock's involvement didn't help Roman Reigns last year

The Rock was one of the many obstacles Cody Rhodes had to overcome to finish his story. He defeated Roman Reigns despite Bloodline rules, constant interference, and The Rock throwing his weight around as a TKO board member.

Even with all that at The Tribal Chief's disposal, he still lost the Undisputed WWE title to The American Nightmare. If The Rock's influence is so great, Roman would still be champion or would have lost his spot at a later date.

Ad

Cena isn't even the champion, so aligning with The Final Boss isn't a guarantee that he'll capture his 17th World Championship.

#1. John Cena's lasting legacy in WWE

How much will turning heel affect John Cena's lasting legacy in WWE? (Image credit: WWE.com)

John Cena's legacy is that of a hero who people of all ages can look up to. He's always done the right thing and lived up to his "Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect" mantra that adorns his merchandise.

Ad

Since 2025 will be the last year of his WWE career, it will probably be how most fans remember him. That will now be as a heel who sold his soul to the Rock for one last shot at a title victory.

The whole "What have you done for me lately" phrase applies since athletes/performers are only as good as their last performances. Going out as a heel may leave a bad taste in fans' mouths.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.